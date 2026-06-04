Caleb Williams has been lauded as a generational talent on the football field dating back to his days at Gonzaga College High School. He was a five-star prospect and the number one recruit in the class of 2021.

However, football evidently wasn't the only sport where he thrived. During an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, he mentioned that his second sport growing up was actually swimming.

"My second sport is swimming oddly enough," Williams said. "All the power and rotation. You obviously build a bunch of strength through the legs, but also just the rotation and the strength from the upper body from it (swimming)."

Williams also mentioned that he participated in the backstroke, freestyle, individual medley, and relay. Swimming clearly wasn't just something that he did for fun. He took it seriously and (unsurprisingly) was competitive in the sport.

Caleb Williams doesn't follow the crowd

Feb 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams watches in the second half of the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The vast majority of NFL players played a second sport. However, very few participated in organized swimming.

Most football players also cut their teeth playing basketball. That's the most common connection between major sports, and many receivers and tight ends credit their ball skills to the court. Caleb Williams said that he had some experience playing basketball growing up, but he clearly looked like a fish out of water (pun intended) in that realm at the NBA's Celebrity 3-Point Competition in February. It's safe to assume he was never cut out to be a hooper.

Caleb Williams in the Celebrity 3pt Competition pic.twitter.com/2D1mtMRGVd — Ficky (@itsfickybaby) February 14, 2026

Meanwhile, the vast majority of offensive and defensive linemen participated in organized wrestling. Many quarterbacks also have experience on the baseball diamond. While swimming is often credited as a viable workout routine and generally considered a quality recovery tool for players, very few call it their second sport.

Williams believes his background in the sport helped with his shoulder flexibility and ability to make off-platform throws. This isn't a new claim, either. He previously said the same when speaking to Mike Florio and Chris Simms on Pro Football Talk at the 2024 NFL Combine, as well.

"I think it (his ability to throw off-platform) comes from swimming," Williams said. "Being able to extend and have a good t-spine to be able to rotate and throw from any position."

The Madden 27 cover athlete might not have much in common with the likes of Michael Phelps. Interestingly, they both credit their background in swimming as major factors that helped them get to where they are in their (very different) careers.