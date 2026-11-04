Case Keenum Emerges as a Bears Trade Candidate With the Ravens Down to Their Third QB

The Chicago Bears sit at 6-2 and are coming off the most convincing win in recent memory, a 34-17 beatdown of the defending Super Bowl champs on their own turf.

They're going all-in on a Super Bowl run after poaching Jeffery Simmons from the Titans last week. If anything, most believe they might add another asset (specifically a cornerback or edge rusher) ahead of the trade deadline.

However, their current roster isn't off limits. ESPN's Dan Graziano highlighted Case Keenum as someone who could be on the move if another (desperate) team comes calling.

"This is another team [the Bears] that I don't think would be moving players. But teams always need QB help, and Keenum showed a little something earlier this season in relief of Caleb Williams," Graziano wrote. "For the right offer, who knows?"

Case Keenum's leadership makes him a valuable asset

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barring a disaster, Keenum won't see the field again for Chicago this season. Hamstring injuries tend to linger, but Caleb Williams has seemingly put his in the rearview mirror.

Tyson Bagent also resumed his role as Williams' backup after returning from a concussion (even after a disastrous performance against the Packers in Week 5). Bagent would be the next man up if the signal-caller goes down.

Still, Keenum's leadership makes him a valuable asset to Chicago's quarterback room. He's started 68 games (or 67 if you don't want to count his opening pitch/handoff against the Jets), and has a wealth of knowledge.

From a mentor perspective, he can offer advice to Williams that 26-year-old Bagent cannot. The Bears franchise quarterback has clearly found value in his presence, as well.

"Casey! Thank you!"



Case Keenum told Caleb Williams what he was seeing, and QB1 executed it on the field 🗣️@insidethenfl Week 7 Mic'd Up on X pic.twitter.com/t74Ql1MnJN — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2026

Would that mentorship be enough to make them hang onto him, regardless of what another team might offer? Personally, we think so.

With them packaging three draft picks to Tennessee for Simmons (while receiving a fifth-round selection in return), we understand there being a different perspective on the matter, though.

Which teams would be potential suitors for Keenum?

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baltimore Ravens make the most sense as a potential suitor for Keenum (or Bagent, which might be the most logical candidate for both parties). They're far from out of the AFC playoff picture at 4-4, but they're staring down the barrel of QB3 Joe Fagnano starting the rest of the season after Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley both went down with injuries against the Bills on Sunday.

Jackson has yet to be ruled out for the year, but head coach Jesse Minter didn't sound optimistic speaking to reporters about his thumb injury after the contest. Huntley, meanwhile, was officially ruled out for the season with a turf toe injury this morning.

Keenum's ability to roll with the punches (as we saw in the Bears' 27-7 win over the Eagles in Week 3) and experience working with Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle make him a logical stopgap option to potentially save their season.

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's tough to find another trade partner for Keenum at this point. The Cardinals have a questionable quarterback situation, but Gardner Minshew feels like a younger version of Keenum, and they'll probably roll with him the rest of the way after he provided a huge spark on Sunday against Dallas.

However, if another starter goes down with an injury ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, he would then be a potential answer.