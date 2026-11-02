Bears and Ravens Connected as Possible Trade Partners By Ian Rapoport

All of the talk surrounding the Chicago Bears ahead of the NFL trade deadline pertains to Chicago being a buyer.

The Bears have already cemented themselves as that with the trade for Jeffery Simmons, and reports suggest they are also looking around for an edge rusher.

But is there a scenario in which the Bears could sell off a piece? That has become a possibility thanks to the Baltimore Ravens' injury woes at quarterback.

After losing both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley to injuries in Week 8, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggested Bears signal-caller Tyson Bagent as a potential trade target for the Ravens.

"Tyson Bagent, the Chicago Bears backup quarterback who's been on again off again, obviously played with (Ravens offensive coordinator) Declan Doyle, (the Bears') offensive coordinator last year, would be a potential name to consider (for the Ravens)," Rapoport said.

Ravens' dire quarterback situation

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only did the Ravens lose both quarterbacks, but Jackson is going to miss at least four games because he needs surgery on his injured thumb and will be placed on injured reserve. There is even a chance Jackson misses the rest of the 2026 season.

As for Huntley, he's dealing with what is believed to be turf toe, and as we've seen with Bears running back Kyle Monangai, that could lead to a multi-week absence.

As long as those two are on the shelf, the Ravens are forced to roll with rookie Joe Fagnano, who showed why he isn't a good option during the loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Not the first Ravens-Bears connection

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rapoport isn't the first insider to link Bagent and the Bears to the Ravens when it comes to a potential trade.

Ravens On SI's Jason La Canfora reported on Sunday night that Bagent is Baltimore's No. 1 target and the Ravens have already called Chicago about a possible trade.

"The Ravens top pursuit is Bears back-up quarterback Tyson Bagent, according to multiple high-ranking NFL personnel execs," La Canfora, who added that the Ravens "have reached out to Chicago," said.

Would the Bears really trade Bagent?

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) scrambles with the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens-Bagent connection is a logical one, and not just because of the Ravens' dire situation.

After all, Bagent has played under Doyle in the past when he was the Bears' offensive coordinator in 2025, so there's a natural fit there.

Chicago is also carrying three quarterbacks, with Caleb Williams, Bagent and Case Keenum, so they have the depth to be able to trade one of Bagent or Keenum.

But we also know that the Bears are high on Bagent, with head coach Ben Johnson saying during the offseason that he believes Bagent might be one of the best 32 quarterbacks in the NFL.

Bagent didn't exactly show that in relief of an injured Williams in Week 5, when the Shepherd product struggled mightily before getting benched in favor of Keenum, who struggled in that contest, also, but played great football in Week 3.

At the end of the day, the Ravens are going to have to come with an overpay offer for the Bears to even consider trading Bagent.

A late-round pick isn't going to do much for a win-now team like Chicago and certainly won't be worth the Bears subtracting from their quarterbacks room during a season in which they have lost Williams to injury for multiple games.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —