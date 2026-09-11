Chicago Bears Former Nemesis Shows Love to Bears Fanbase

Aaron Rodgers was the destroyer of dreams among the Windy City faithful during his 15 years as Green Bay's starting quarterback. The future Hall of Fame signal-caller (I say begrudgingly) proudly owns a 25-5 career record against the Bears.

Everything from his miraculous off-platform throws to late-game heroics to his late-career declaration of franchise ownership saw him become the most hated man in the city. He was so villainous that most Bears fans would still say he's their most hated player, and he hasn't played for the Packers since 2022.

However, it seems as though those feelings of vitriol are not mutual. In fact, Rodgers actually showed the Bears' fandom with love on Cam Heyward's Not Just Football podcast in the episode that aired on Thursday morning.

"I love Chicago fans. I know they hate me, but I love Chicago fans," Rodgers said. "Even when I told them that I owned them, it was because everybody in the front row was flipping me off and screaming at me. But I love that. They are great sports fans, and the interactions were amazing. People were flipping me off in the stands. I love it."

Aaron Rodgers respects Bears fans:



“I love Chicago fans. I know they hate me….They are GREAT sports fans.” pic.twitter.com/ifrJcgJ2wH — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) September 10, 2026

Rodgers was disappointed to miss last year's matchup in Chicago

Many fans had the team's Week 12 matchup against Rodgers' Steelers circled last season. The Bears were riding high on a three-game winning streak, and the veteran QB finally looked like his age was catching up to him. That was their chance to stick it to the bully who used to pick on them in high school (even if Jaylon Johnson and Cole Kmet were the only two key contributors who were around long enough to experience his wrath).

Unfortunately, they never got the chance to. Rodgers was forced to miss the game due to suffering a wrist fracture the previous week against Cincinnati. Facing Mason Rudolph certainly made life easier on Chicago, but many fans were disappointed with that outcome.

Unlike the city's bitterness towards Rodgers, it sounds like the feeling was mutual in that regard.

"I hated missing that game," Rodgers said. "I just could not grip a ball. I desperately wanted to play that game. In the beginning of the season, like yeah I wanted to play Green Bay, but that was in Pittsburgh. I could not wait to go back to Soldier Field."

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the NFC Championship game against the Chicago Bears on January, 23, 2011, at Soldier Field in Chicago. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking of bitterness, I think I speak for all Bears fans when saying that we still hate you, Aaron Rodgers. No matter how many compliments you throw our way, the trauma you caused is far too deep-rooted.

Unfortunately, I also speak for most when I say that we can't deny how dominant you were throughout your (agonizingly drawn-out) prime. We have no intention of saying that part out loud, though.