Chicago Bears Week 4 Keys to Victory: Rookie DB's Must Ground the Jets

The Chicago Bears' Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets may not seem significant at first glance, but this arguably one of their most important games of the 2026 season. Through three weeks, the Jets certainly appear to be much improved from last year, but this is a team still very much in the thick of a rebuild. That makes this a game the Bears should win comfortably if they're to be taken seriously as a playoff contender, even without Caleb Williams.

Yes, Williams remains sidelined with a hamstring injury for now, and Tyson Bagent is expected to start today. That makes this the first time since Weeks 15-17 of the 2021 NFL season that the Bears will start three different quarterbacks in as many games. This will also be just the second time that head coach Ben Johnson has ever had to call plays for a quarterback not selected first-overall in the draft, with his first having come last week.

But these are not valid excuses for the Bears to struggle against the Jets. They ought to pick up another win and get to 3-1 on the season, especially if they hit these keys.

1. Zero interceptions

Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jets remain in the middle of one of the most bizarre droughts in the entire NFL, having now gone 20 straight games without pulling in an interception. Tyson Bagent needs to make sure that that streak extends to 21 games. I have a feeling that as soon as the Jets finally get one interception, the flood gates will open and the picks will come in bunches, which would devastate the Bears' chances of winning.

Case Keenum managed to play turnover-free football last week in the Bears' Week 3 upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and Bagent will need to do the same on Sunday. The Jets are a feisty team who nearly toppled the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. If given extra possessions, they could easily pull off an upset of their own.

2. Rookie DB's must erase Jets playmakers

Chicago Bears S Dillon Thieneman intercepts a pass at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears defense is catching a break in Week 4, with three of the Jets' best offensive players having been ruled out for injuries, but that doesn't mean Sunday's game won't test this secondary. The Jets still have 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, and rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq is on pace for over 800 yards. Additionally, quarterback Geno Smith appears to be back to playing efficient, mistake-free football.

That makes this matchup another stress test for Chicago's young secondary. Rookies Dillon Thieneman and Malik Muhammad are off to hot starts, while Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson appear to be stuck in 2025. If the Bears are to stop Wilson and Sadiq from dominating this game, it's likely going to fall to the rookies to erase them from the stat sheet.

3. Run game must start and end strong

Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai runs against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai eventually helped seal a Week 3 win over the Eagles with some tough running, they did not start well. The Bears' run game struggled mightily in the first three quarters, which is why Keenum had to throw the ball far more than anyone expected.

The Bears can't let that happen again. Tyson Bagent, like Keenum last week, is getting his first start in three years. But unlike Keenum, Bagent doesn't have 66 career starts to lean on. He's still an inexperienced NFL quarterback, and he's going to need help early and often. That's where the run game comes in.

If Swift and Monangai can start strong against the Jets like they did against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, then their entire fourth quarter assignment should be running out the clock on a blowout Bears win.

Final Prediction: Bears win 30-17

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't think this game will be as close as the scoreboard says, and that will still show a two-score Bears win. The Jets may be a better team in 2026, but deep flaws remain both on the roster and the coaching staff. I expect Ben Johnson to have his way with Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and for Tyson Bagent to vindicate the contract extension he signed with the Bears last year.

Overall, this should be a stress-free afternoon for Bears fans as the offense gets going early and keeps the points coming. The Jets will post an early touchdown but won't find the endzone again until garbage time. And on Monday morning, the discourse around the Chicago Bears will be whether Tyson Bagent will be the top option for QB-needy teams at the trade deadline.