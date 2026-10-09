D'Andre Swift Injury Update Details Likelihood Bears RB Plays and Highlights Concern

The Chicago Bears entered this week with two question marks at the running back position in D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

Both started the week on the injury report, with Swift dealing with hip and knee injuries and Monangai dealing with thumb and toe issues.

There has been more positivity surrounding Swift, though, as he was able to return to practice on Thursday, albeit on a limited basis.

On Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on the expectation for Swift's Week 5 status.

D'Andre Swift likely to play, but there's a concern

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) reacts after getting a first down during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Rapoport, Swift's knee injury, which he has been on the injury report for in previous weeks, is lingering, but the good news is, he's expected to play in Week 5.

"D'Andre Swift, good news here, did return to practice yesterday. He's dealing with a hip injury and a knee injury that has been lingering. The belief is that he should be able to go."

Swift first popped up on the injury report with a knee issue in Week 2, but he has yet to miss a game this season.

Not exactly inspiring news that his issue is lingering, though, but at least he's one less running back to worry about for now.

Swift is looking to rebound in Week 5 after he was benched for what head coach Ben Johnson called an "egregious fumble."

"Yeah, it's very uncharacteristic," Johnson said of Swift's fumble. "I think the one last week was egregious, though. That's one that we can't have. There's too many times where the ball is getting away from our body and he knows that. And he takes a lot of pride in it, hence why it's never been an issue over the course of his career."

If Monangai doesn't play, Swift could be in for a monster workload. We'd also likely see Roschon Johnson and Salvon Ahmed behind him.

What's the latest on Kyle Monangai?

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is more concern for Monangai, who is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday after not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday that Monangai has a turf toe injury and his status for the next few weeks is uncertain.

Fowler did leave the door open for Monangai to play against the Packers, though.

"Bears RB Kyle Monangai is dealing with a turf toe injury, placing uncertainty around his availability over the next 1-2 weeks, per sources, though he’s hoping to play through it and the team/player are still managing the situation," Fowler wrote.

Monangai has actually been the better back through four games, so losing him would be a significant blow.

And that would be even more so true this week against a Packers team that opponents have been beating like a drum on the ground to the tune of 139.3 rushing yards per game, the fifth-most in the NFL.

We could get a final answer on Monangai's status on Friday, when the Bears drop their final Week 5 injury report. We wouldn't expect anything less than a questionable tag for Monangai, but he could very well be ruled out, also.