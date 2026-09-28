Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 3: Luther Burden, Kyle Monangai, Cairo Santos

With Caleb Williams ruled out for Week 3 and likely even longer than that, the Chicago Bears will be turning to their backup quarterback on Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But it won't be Tyson Bagent getting the rock, as the Bears have instead decided to hand the football to their QB3 Case Keenum.

The reason for that has to do with the fact that Bagent spent the week recovering from a concussion and didn't get in enough game-planning time, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported.

With what we know about Chicago's quarterback situation, here's what we would do with wide receiver Luther Burden, running back Kyle Monangai and kicker Cairo Santos in fantasy football for Week 3.

Luther Burden start or sit advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) runs the ball while defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Will Lee III (24) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burden was widely viewed as a breakout candidate coming into this season after a strong finish to his rookie campaign. However, if the first few games are any indication, no breakout is coming.

Burden has just eight catches for 95 yards over two games, and he has yet to find pay dirt in those contests.

Unfortunately, things don't figure to get any better this week with a backup quarterback under center and against a defense that is permitting the 13th-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Burden isn't a starter in Week 3.

Verdict: Sit

Kyle Monangai start or sit advice

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a huge Week 1 that saw him post 100 yards and a score on the ground, Monangai came back down to Earth last week with just 47 yards on 10 carries.

With Keenum under center on Monday, the Bears must lean on the rushing attack more than ever, and that bodes well for Monangai's volume. We could also see Chicago opt for shorter passes to make Keenum's life easier, so Monangai could see increased opportunities in the passing game, also.

That said, this remains an incredibly shaky situation. The Eagles are ceding the 13th-fewest fantasy points per game to backs and Philly is almost certainly going to load up the box to stop the run and dare the Bears to beat them over the top.

While the promise of more volume is there, the fact that Monangai isn't the lead back or the preferred passing down option in a tough situation for the Bears' offense as a whole has us sitting the second-year rusher in Week 3.

Verdict: Sit

Cairo Santos start or sit advice

Chicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos (8) kicks a fifty-yard field goal held by punter Tory Taylor (19) against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Santos enters Week 3 ranked as the No. 14 kicker in fantasy points per game, according to Fantasy Pros, which isn't good.

With a backup quarterback starting for Chicago this week, it's a double-edged sword for Santos.

On one hand, the Bears might settle for more field goals given their shaky situation at the quarterback spot, but we also must worry about Chicago actually being able to get into field goal range.

You're better off avoiding Santos in Week 3.

Verdict: Sit