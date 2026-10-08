Kyle Monangai Injury Update Puts Roschon Johnson Under Fantasy Football Microscope

The Chicago Bears have a concern when it comes to running back Kyle Monangai ahead of the Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers, and his injury could open the door for some work for fellow running back Roschon Johnson.

Monangai is dealing with toe and thumb injuries that have kept him out of practice over the first two days of the week.

But it appears the toe is the bigger issue currently, with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reporting that Monangai's status for this and the following week is in question as he battles a turf toe issue.

Fowler notes that Monangai is hoping to play through it.

"Bears RB Kyle Monangai is dealing with a turf toe injury, placing uncertainty around his availability over the next 1-2 weeks, per sources, though he’s hoping to play through it and the team/player are still managing the situation," Fowler said.

With Monangai in danger of missing time with his turf toe, fantasy football owners want to know if the Bears' RB3, Johnson, is worth adding in fantasy football. Here's what we think.

Is Roschon Johnson worth adding in fantasy football?

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) reacts after gaining a first down against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson is worth a speculative add for now, but don't go falling all over yourself to add him. By that we mean don't drop a player with any semblance of value for him, and we say that for a few reasons.

The most simple reason is we still don't know if Monangai is going to miss time. We suspect the Bears will hold him out because it's so early in the season, but then again, Chicago has a divisional matchup against the Packers, so he could push to play.

Even if Monangai misses time, D'Andre Swift is still the lead back and is going to handle the vast majority of touches, both on the ground and through the air.

Swift is also on the injury report this week, but unlike Monangai, he was able to log a limited practice on Thursday, so he's trending in the right direction. There has been nothing to suggest he's in danger of sitting out. If Swift does get ruled out for Sunday, Johnson becomes a much more attractive option because Chicago would likely give him a ton of work in that scenario.

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) reacts after getting a first down during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another reason we don't love Johnson has to do with the fact that he has been mostly ineffective during his career, with the former fourth-round pick averaging 3.8 yards per carry. He has stuck in Chicago strictly for his special teams work.

Another thing to note is that the Bears have two running backs on their practice squad in Zavier Scott and Salvon Ahmed, and one of them will get elevated if Monangai sits.

Ahmed is the favorite to get the nod, as he has been with the Bears since the offseason, and he was far and away the superior runner over Johnson in training camp and the preseason. The only reason he didn't beat Johnson out for a roster spot is because of Johnson's special teams value.

The only reason we could see Johnson getting more work over Ahmed behind Swift is because he fits the profile of the kind of back head coach Ben Johnson wants in a one-two punch at the position. Johnson likes a power runner, like Monangai, and a more agile, explosive runner like Swift. Johnson fits the former type.

The bottom line is this: Johnson is worth an add off the waiver wire, but don't go out of your way to get him.

If you've got an open spot on your roster and have a precarious situation at running back, it makes sense to add Johnson, but we would only start him if both Swift and Monangai are ruled out.