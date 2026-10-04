Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 4: Colston Loveland, Rome Odunze, Kalif Raymond

Some of the Chicago Bears' pass-catchers have not gotten off to the kind of start we thought they would.

More specifically, tight end Colston Loveland has just five catches for 34 yards, and wide receiver Rome Odunze has pulled in eight receptions for 139 yards. Neither player has scored, but both failed to cash in on golden opportunities last week.

The surprise of the season has been wide receiver Kalif Raymond, who leads the Bears with 19 catches for 214 yards, and he has found pay dirt once.

Now, a look at if we're starting any of these players in fantasy football in Week 4, when the Bears take on the New York Jets.

Colston Loveland start or sit advice

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) catches touchdown pass while being defended by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Michael Carter II (35) during the first half of the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a disastrous start to the season for Loveland, who was viewed as an elite tight end option going into the campaign. Through three weeks, Loveland ranks as TE47 overall.

He had his best game of the season in Week 3 with four catches for 31 yards, but that's hardly an adequate outing, as he only ranked as TE26, per Fantasy Pros.

Now, Loveland has to catch passes from yet another quarterback, with the Bears reportedly deciding to roll with Tyson Bagent over Case Keenum.

This isn't even a positive matchup, either, as the Jets are tied for the third-fewest fantasy points permitted per contest to tight ends. They're also giving up the third-fewest passing yards in general.

There just isn't enough here to trust Loveland in lineups until we see the kind of elite performance we were expecting out of him this season.

Verdict: Sit

Rome Odunze start or sit advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) can’t hold onto the pass while being defended by a Philadelphia Eagles player during the first half of the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odunze's start to the season has not been good.

Odunze hasn't tallied more than 52 yards in a game, nor has he found the end zone. He almost did in Week 3, but he had an awful drop in the end zone on the most catchable pass you will ever see.

At this point, we have to wonder if Odunze's confidence is in a bad spot. What we can say for sure is that our confidence in the former top-10 pick is definitely in a bad spot with him ranking as WR56 overall.

All of that and we haven't even mentioned the fact that the Jets are the eighth-stingiest team when it comes to allowing fantasy points to wideouts in 2026.

When factoring everything in, including the fact that Bagent is now the starter this week, we're not letting Odunze anywhere near our starting lineups in Week 4.

Verdict: Sit

Kalif Raymond start or sit advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the beginning of the season, If you had told us Raymond would be the Bears' leading receiver and a viable fantasy option through three games, we would not have believed you. Yet, here we are.

Because of his impressive performances, Raymond ranks as WR12 overall, which is WR2 production. Raymond now has finishes as WR15 (Week 1) and WR7 (Week 3) this season.

Under better circumstances, we would consider Raymond a starter, but we just don't feel comfortable with Bagent under center after he hasn't made a start in three years.

We also don't like the fact that the veteran faces a Jets defense that has given up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position, and the third-fewest passing yards per contest.

There's just too much to not like about this situation to start Raymond, although we wouldn't blame you if you did given Raymond's ranking in fantasy points.

Verdict: Sit