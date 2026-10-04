Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 4: D'Andre Swift, Luther Burden, Kyle Monangai

When the Chicago Bears do battle with the New York Jets in Week 4, Kyle Monangai, Luther Burden and D'Andre Swift are all going to be in the lineup.

Swift, who popped up on the injury report briefly this week before being removed, is coming off a Week 3 showing that was his least productive of the season after he carried the ball 20 times for 84 yards while adding two receptions for four yards.

Monangai was even less productive, as he posted just 31 yards on 10 carries while not seeing a single target in the passing game.

Meanwhile, Burden finally found the end zone for the first time last week and finished with seven catches for 61 yards and added one carry for seven yards.

Here's what we're doing with Burden, Monangai and Swift in fantasy football in Week 4.

Kyle Monangai start or sit advice

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a first down carry against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jets have been pretty giving to running backs in 2026, with Gang Green ceding the 10th-most fantasy points per contest to the position, according to CBS Sports.

When digging deeper into the numbers, we see that a lot of that has to do with the Jets giving up an ample number of passing game production and total touchdowns to running backs.

The Jets are actually giving up the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, and the 10th-fewest to running backs specifically.

With Monangai's lack of consistent involvement in the passing game, and with Swift operating ahead of him as usual, we're benching the Bears' RB2 in Week 4.

Verdict: Sit

Luther Burden start or sit advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) celebrates after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burden had his best game of the season in Week 3, and that was with Case Keenum under center. Burden ranked as the WR13 last week, and he now ranks as WR27 overall, according to Fantasy Pros, which puts him on the flex radar entering Week 4.

It's going to be Tyson Bagent getting the start this week, and while he is viewed as better than Keenum, Bagent is also a wild card with his very limited sample size. Bagent only has four starts under his belt, and all of them came during his rookie season in 2023.

Making this situation even more troublesome, Burden is squaring off against a Jets defense that is surrendering the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers and the third-fewest passing yards per game overall.

We're skeptical this is the right week to start Burden.

Verdict: Sit

D'Andre Swift start or sit advice

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) reacts after getting a first down during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We've already noted how stingy the Jets are to running backs on the ground, but their susceptibility to giving up receiving yards and touchdowns in general makes Swift a solid starting option because he has a regular role in the passing game.

New York is tied for the 11th-most receptions and receiving scores permitted to the position, and the third-most receiving touchdowns and 10th-most rushing scores per contest.

Those numbers, along with volume, keep Swift as a viable starting option on Sunday despite a tough matchup on the ground.

Verdict: Start