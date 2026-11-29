Chicago Bears defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and head coach Ben Johnson went viral over the past few days after a video clip of an interaction between the two from the Week 12 win over the Detroit Lions surfaced.

After Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw one of the most clutch touchdown passes in his career to push his team to a 39-35 win over the Lions on Thursday, Simmons and Johnson embraced on the sideline.

But before that embrace, an excited Simmons went up to his head coach, stopped himself to make sure Johnson was ready to accept him, and then completed the embrace, which was hilarious to see.

Check out the funny and heartwarming interaction between the two below.

Jeffery Simmons and Ben Johnson after Rome Odunze touchdown.



pic.twitter.com/Tg9C94cVF5 — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️✶ (@_MarcusD3_) November 26, 2026

Based on official video from the NFL, we can hear the Bears head coach and defensive lineman exchange love yous, but it's hard to make out what else Johnson said to Simmons exactly.

It sounded like Johnson told Simmons "don't get happy on the sideline" because the game wasn't officially over yet, but we cannot say for sure.

Simmons discusses interaction with Johnson

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game was over, Simmons talked about the interaction with Johnson and touched on how much Johnson wanted the victory.

"Ben deserved this. I think I wanted it more than anybody but him, especially in that moment," Simmons said.

"I was and still is so excited for this football team," Simmons added. "We're going to enjoy this one. We deserve this one. We'll focus on Jacksonville next week."

A huge win for Johnson and the Bears

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson greets Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell after the game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yeah, it safe to say Johnson really, really wanted that win, and for multiple reasons.

For starters, it was a divisional game and those are always some of the biggest on the entire schedule, especially when the game is for first place in the division, which Thursday's was.

Adding to that, Johnson had yet to beat his former team in two tries before the Thanksgiving Day win, so that only made it even sweeter for Chicago's head coach.

The victory over the Lions also amounted to the first the Bears have gotten in the division this season after losing to the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

That's important to note because not only do the Bears have a chance to hold the head-to-head tie-breaker over Detroit with another win in Week 17, but Chicago closed the gap for the divisional record tie-breaker.

Sure, it's early to start talking about tie-breakers, but we should no doubt be keeping our eyes on them because with how close the NFC North is, tie-breakers could decide the winner of the best division in the NFL.

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