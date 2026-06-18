Long-Term Issues Still Plaguing Chicago Bears Even With Ben Johnson

The tone is always positive for teams coming out of the draft and free agency, and the Chicago Bears were no exception.

Everything has been positive coming from the team despite a few obvious flaws in the construction of this roster.

The overall tone of everything associated with the franchise since Ben Johnson's arrival as coach has been positive, except, of course, the stadium talks. Maybe they should have Johnson handling those negotiations, as well.

“I think the biggest thing is just our communication and the communication with the front office and the coaching staff as we're watching these players, and handing that off to our coaches," GM Ryan Poles said. "We’re talking about, ‘How we are going to use this player in our system? How would you use them? Where can we emphasize strengths of their game?

"So, we talk about that a lot, and that goes into the draft, so we have clarity in terms of how that player's going to come in and impact our team.”

Who is this in the box with Ryan Poles??? He is all of us.pic.twitter.com/XNIiRCEEgG — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️✶ (@_MarcusD3_) October 1, 2023

You can't solve everything through talk, or if it's possible then there is still plenty of work to do in the long run.

The Bears face long-term issues Poles and Johnson will need to solve, some of which could be done during this season if players drafted or signed suddenly develop. However, not all the solutions are apparent. At least one of those does not appear to be the quarterback, for a change. Last year removed that position from the perennial problem issue, but it doesn't mean they have it permanently licked.

Here are the biggest long-term problems facing this Bears roster.

U get Ryan Poles philosophy of quote building though the draft ‼️but the problem with that he not good at it no matter how picks u give him with all the draft capital and salary cap we had for the last 3 years we should have damn super team rn we should be the rams with all ammo… — Big Cam (@TTS_CAM3) June 17, 2026

1. Identifying defensive linemen

As said, some of the solutions might be only the next 17 games away. The obvious example here is edge rusher Austin Booker. He appears on the verge of breaking out as a pass rusher after a strong finish to his second season. Gervon Dexter has flashed as a pass rusher without improving much as a run stopper at defensive tackle.

If those two players suddenly become major forces, the Bears' defensive line troubles could be over. A consistent inside pass rusher and an edge to complement Montez Sweat were the needs going into free agency and the draft. Neither one really was addressed, unless you think a sixth-round pick from South Africa, Jordan van den Berg, is likely to be all the rage as a young player.

It is safe to say that at this point Poles hasn't exactly mastered the concept of drafting or signing defensive linemen. It hasn't mattered if it was before or since Johnson arrived. They don't seem to know defensive line talent in the draft, and judging from how Dayo Odeyingbo started out there must be questions whether they even recognize them in free agency.

The answer to the trivia question remains unbelievable: Who was the last defensive lineman the Bears drafted who reached double-digit sacks in a season. Mark Anderson in the Super Bowl season of 2006 with 12. He only had 9 1/2 more for them in the rest of his Bears career.

Giants = Genius

Bengals = Dumb asl

Ryan Poles = Smarter than us pic.twitter.com/riJ0keJOVJ — PAT THE DESIGNER (@PatTheDesigner) April 19, 2026

2. Offensive line decay

This might be the greatest issue of all, although it's more of a long-term problem than anything else. Poles definitely knows O-linemen. He drafted Ozzy Trapilo and Darnell Wright. They identified the solution to their needs at center, right guard and left guard in 2025, then solved the problems all in a matter of days. There was a plan in place immediately and executed to get two centers of promise on the roster once Drew Dalman retired early.

The problem is, the entire line is centered around the best offensive lineman in the league last year and for several years, Joe Thuney. He will turn 34 in November. There are only 10 offensive linemen in the league right now who are 34 or older, and none older than 37.

“Determined” Braxton Jones

VS

“Motivated” Dayo Odeyingbo



Chicago Bears Training Camp 2026 — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) March 30, 2026

Remove Thuney from that offensive line either by injury or in the future by aging out and it looks much different. It could be the line fails to function the way it did last year if Thuney ever leaves. The Lions found out last year what it's like when their anchor, center Frank Ragnow, retired.

The Bears do need to sign Wright to an extension but their left tackle situation is uncertain heading into the future. Wright is the only offensive lineman they've drafted since Poles came in as GM who can be said to be a lock for long-term starting status with the team.

Poles seems to have missed on Kiran Amegadjie, while Luke Newman hasn't stepped forth as a starting challenger yet. It's a decent group now but hanging by a precarious few threads.

Massive shout out to Swift for proving me wrong and being an awesome zone rusher. Very happy for him and glad he is still the Bears top back https://t.co/bBl8zWkfZV — Bears Blog Boy (@TommyK_NFLDraft) June 18, 2026

3. The scary back

The Bears have been getting by with pedestrian or slightly above average backfield threats for quite a while now.

D'Andre Swift is a good back with nice speed. He is not the premier, major weapon who causes defenses to tremble the way they did with Saquon Barkley in his prime, or with someone like Derrick Henry.

The best back drafted by Poles is easily Kyle Monangai, a seventh-round pick. He lacks breakaway speed with a 4.6 40 time. The Bears could use a burner type like the Lions got for Johnson with Jahmyr Gibbs or the big, powerful road grader. They're playing effectively with what they have but haven't brought in elite talent.

The Packers have the type back who scares opponents when healthy, with Josh Jacobs. The Lions have Gibbs. The Bears are leaning on scheme, good blocking, and decent but not exceptional talent at the position.

Tough to see our WRs falling—this could hurt the Bears' offense big time if they don’t step up soon. We need playmakers now!#BHIVEhttps://t.co/zXl6Ymta5z — BHIVE Chicago Bee (@WindyDreamer312) June 16, 2026

4. Team speed

They talked about getting better in the offseason with speed overall, and particularly on defense. This might have been their second-biggest problem going into the offseason and it's been moved down a few rungs with Devin Bush, Coby Bryant and Dillon Thieneman.

However, T.J. Edwards is still a starter and lacks great speed, and Grady Jarrett is no speed demon up front at 33 years old. Speed wasn't even a reason they acquired Dayo Odeyingbo, and now he'll need time to get back to 100% after an Achilles tear.

The #Bears’ offense has:



• Top 5 offensive play caller

• Top 12 QB

• Top 5 RB tandem

• Top 10 TE

• Top 5 OL

• Young WR tandem with immense potential



I used to pray for times like this pic.twitter.com/K2gXsNuLr5 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) June 17, 2026

All the while, Montez Sweat crosses the 30-something threshold a few days before the season begins and their slot cornerback, Kyler Gordon, isn't even a 4.7 guy when he's limping around on the sidelines.

Turning to the offense, while they brought in Zavion Thomas, no one can be sure they actually have something here with sub-4.3 time. Velus Jones Jr. had the same type of background but never panned out.

The rest of the receiver corps is sufficiently fast but not the sub- 4.4 deep threats like Detroit has with Jameson Williams or the Packers with Christian Watson and Matthew Golden.

The Bears' work at upgrading roster speed overall is still on. The speed need continues to plague them.

5. Balanced mentality needed

No one can say this for certain yet because Johnson has been a head coach only one year, but it's not hard to wonder if there will be and has been too much emphasis on offense with his teams.

As coordinator in Detroit, he put together three straight top five offenses, yet the defense never rose above 19th in the league. Last year the Bears ranked 29th on defense and the offense sixth.

Offensive Explosive Play Rates 2025 pic.twitter.com/9R7uu55ngZ — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) June 12, 2026

Obviously Johnson wasn't the head coach in Detroit but emphasis with the Lions was definitely pointed at offense. It is with the Bears now, too.

It's easy to wonder if a franchise can put too much emphasis on one side of the ball. Can an offense be too explosive, especially if it's putting pressure on a weak defense to be quickly back out on the field?

See Marc Trestman for that. He had a Bears offense in the top 10 and the defense completely collapsed.

Dude is solid!!! Ryan Poles cooking with these signings 🐻⬇️ https://t.co/GHTx3NG1qE — DeSean 🇺🇸 (@BuschLitePapi44) June 16, 2026