Bears Road to the Playoffs: Games that matter in Week 15

Trap games shouldn't exist in the NFL. Overlooking an opponent simply because you have a matchup against a division rival on the horizon is an unacceptable infraction.

There's no way around it; The Bears need to beat the Browns on Sunday if they wan't to make the playoffs.

They have an absolute gauntlet over the final three games of the season and can't afford a flat performance against a 3-10 Cleveland team. The frigid temperatures should play into their hand as well, as each team's ground attack will be vital in coming away with a (probably low-scoring) win.

The Bears have the league's second-best running game, and they will need it to show up and show out with Myles Garrett record hunting (he is three sacks away from setting the single-season sack record) on the other side. Meanwhile, the Browns gave up 184 rushing yards to Tennessee last week.

While Cleveland's rookie running back Quinshon Judkins has had a solid rookie season, they have the sixth-fewest rushing yards in the league and an offensive line that is one injury away from calling up Joe Thomas to see if he wants to give his best Phillip Rivers impersonation. They're not exactly in an ideal position to churn out long drives on the ground.

On top of helping themselves by beating a vulnerable Browns team, they could also use some help in the stacked NFC playoff picture.

Which other outcomes should Bears fans be rooting for this weekend?

Colts come away with an upset win over the Seahawks

Remember when I mentioned Phillip Rivers? Well, in case you missed it, he's now quarterbacking the Colts. It sounds like the 44-year-old will start against Seattle on Sunday, too.

The oddsmakers aren't expecting a happy return debut for the fourth-overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. Seattle is a 13.5-point favorite at home. Crazier things have happened, though, right? Like Phillip Rivers returning to play football in 2025 after a five-year hiatus? Indianapolis by 30.

Broncos beat the Packers at home

Whether they're 9-3-1 or 1-9-3, if the Packers are playing, Bears fans are rooting for the other team. They're a mainstay on a list like this, and, being a half-game back in the standings, rooting for their downfall makes extra sense this season. Even if they do come away with a win, the Bears can still regain the division lead if they beat Cleveland and get their much-needed revenge on Green Bay next week.

Unfortunately, the Packers are 2.5-point favorites on the road, but there is reason for optimism, as Denver is riding a ten-game winning streak. Here's to hoping they make it to eleven.

Titans get an upset win over the 49ers in San Francisco

The Titans just beat the Browns by two points in Cleveland. Why can't they travel to San Francisco and beat the 49ers? That checks out, right? RIGHT?!

I don't have a ton of hope for this one, and neither does Vegas. The 49ers are 12.5-point favorites at home. I already made a parlay (which I'll inevitably lose by one leg) including this one.

Rams beat the Lions at home (maybe?)

I saved the most confusing one for last. Picking a side in the Lions/Rams game actually comes down to how you think the Bears will fare the rest of the way. If you have confidence they can win out, then you should be rooting for the Lions to win, so the Bears have a good chance to land the NFC's top seed.

Personally, while I'd love the top seed, I'd also love the second seed. I'd also enjoy the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, or seventh seed. I just want to see playoff football, and the Rams handing the Lions a loss would deal a major blow to their playoff chances, which in turn significantly helps the Bears' chances. They're six-point favorites, and I hope they beat the spread by a mile.

