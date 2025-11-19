ESPN’s 2026 NFL Mock Draft gives Chicago Bears a surprising first-round pick
While most Chicago Bears fans expect general manager Ryan Poles to focus on defense in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the latest first-round mock draft from ESPN has different ideas.
Before diving into the pick, it's pretty great that the NFL calendar is inching closer to Thanksgiving and Bears Nation isn't already knee-deep in 2026 mock drafts, isn't it?
Normally, Chicago Bears fans are refreshing Tankathon on Monday mornings to see how high the Bears jumped in the upcoming first round after another 'Flusing.
Not anymore.
Now 7-3 and in first place in the NFC North, the NFL Draft is no longer the first thing on Bears fans' minds.
Still, it's fun to take a look at who could be coming to Chicago in Round 1.
Matt Miller authored this ESPN NFL Mock Draft, and the Bears take a surprising turn back to the offense with their first-round pick at No. 25 overall: Alabama offensive tackle, Kadyn Proctor.
"The Bears could go a number of directions here, including safety and edge rusher, but Chicago needs to find a long-term left tackle," Miller wrote. "Braxton Jones was unable to lock down the job and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, while Theo Benedet has had pass-protection issues. Proctor's tape has been up and down because of inconsistent balance and leverage, but it's rare to find a 360-pound left tackle who can move like he does. There are conversations about putting him at guard a la Mekhi Becton, but the Bears need a blindside protector for Caleb Williams. Proctor's movement ability would fit in seamlessly if he can become more consistent."
As much as I like the idea of adding yet another offensive lineman to protect Caleb Williams, the hope is that Ozzy Trapilo can develop into that guy with another offseason under his belt. If he doesn't, then he was a disaster second-round selection.
Plus, Williams is proving more than capable of operating at a high level behind the current Bears' offensive line.
The more pressing first-round need is at edge rusher, where Dennis Allen's defense could use a true sack artist to complement Montez Sweat and Austin Booker.
Indeed, Booker is beginning to break out in 2025, but he alone isn't enough to move the Bears away from the position as a first-round need.