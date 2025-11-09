Fans' blood pressure and the other Losers in Bears' latest dramatic rally against Giants
The Chicago Bears keep on winning. But also keep testing the blood pressure of their fans.
Another week, another dramatic comeback for Ben Johnson's team. This time at snow Soldier Field they scored two touchdowns in the final six minutes to erase a 10-point deficit and shock the New York Giants, 24-20.
On a day in which the Bears improved to 6-3 and surpassed their win total from 2024 there aren't a lot of losers, but ...
LOSER: Fans' Hearts
Four of the last six games have bee one-score victories in which Chicago trailed in the fourth quarter. Among them are consecutive 25-24 wins blocking and then making a last-second field goal, last week's miracle touchdown by Colston Loveland, and Sunday's two touchdowns in the final six minutes to erase a 10-point deficit on Caleb Williams' 17-yard scoring scramble.
The destinations are delicious. But these journeys are pure heartburn.
LOSER: Nahshon Wright
The cornerback always seems to be around the football, but somehow that's not always a good thing fro the Bears. He recovered a key Jaxson Dart fumble just when it appeared the Giants were on the verge of taking a three-score lead. But he also should have had two interceptions, including one in the end zone just before halftime in which he caught the ball and came down with both feet ... only to have Giants' receiver Gunner Olszewski punch the ball out for an incompletion.
To be fair, receiver Olamide Zaccheaus also dropped a touchdown in the end zone.
LOSER: Russell Wilson
Hard to believe the ancient quarterback threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns in a game just eight weeks ago. When he replaced Dart to start the fourth quarter, the Bears and Soldier Field smelled blood.
The 36-year-old veteran look hapless, completing only 3 of 7 passes for 45 yards and getting sacked twice. In New York's final three drives with Wilson at quarterback, the Giants ran 12 plays and gained a total of 7 yards. Ouch.
