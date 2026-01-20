One position now looms over Chicago Bears' entire 2026 offseason

The Chicago Bears' Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams didn't just end a miraculous playoff run. It also crystallized what may be the team's most pressing offseason priority.

According to a recent breakdown of every eliminated team's top need, the Bears have no choice but to focus resources on safety. It's not that Chicago struggled at the position this year. In fact, it was a strength. But all of those talented safeties -- literally, all of them -- are on expiring contracts.

Put another way, the Bears do not have any safeties under contract entering next season.

Yikes.

Jaquan Brisker, Kevin Byard II, Jonathan Owens, Jaylon Jones, and Elijah Hicks are all slated for free agency, leaving the deep middle of the Bears' secondary completely unsettled.

"Chicago has a strong cornerback unit that includes Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, and Kyler Gordon, but the front office must sort out the safety position," Bleacher Report's Moe Moton wrote. "With a solid duo patrolling center field, the Bears would have one of the league's top secondary groups in 2026."

It's a reality that forces the Bears into some very difficult decisions, beginning with Byard. The veteran safety delivered an All-Pro season in 2025 and led the NFL with seven interceptions, giving Chicago the type of ball production that kept them in many of their one-score wins. But he turns 33 in August. General manager Ryan Poles would be justified in hesitating to pay big money to a guy inching closer to the age cliff.

Brisker presents his own dilemma, too. Sure, he's only 26, and he's an enforcer and tone-setter in the secondary. But his history of concussions and less-than-great play in pass coverage makes him a tough valuation moving forward.

If I had to bet on one of the Chicago Bears' starting safeties returning, it'd be on Brisker. He's a Ryan Poles draft pick and a fan-favorite in the city. If his concussion issues are behind him, he'll be a staple in the starting lineup for years to come.

Regardless, the Chicago Bears must stabilize the defense this offseason, and safety is one of the positions that demands attention.