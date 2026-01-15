People are still crying about Ben Johnson being mean to the Packers

The Chicago Bears have moved on from their unbelievable Wild Card Round win over the Green Bay Packers and onto the Los Angeles Rams team they’ll face in the Divisional Round.

But some weekly podcasts are still sorting through the events of last weekend’s barn-burner, including the now-infamous handshake between Bears head coach Ben Johnson and Packers head man Matt LaFleur and Johnson’s “F— the Packers!” quote from the postgame locker room scene.

Because, oh, the humanity.

In particular, the SVPod with Scott Van Pelt and “Stanford” Steve Coughlin weren’t fans of Johnson’s actions toward the Packers, lamenting the death of sportsmanship and civility on the gridiron.

“The handshake was a lot. We played against plenty of people that we did not like, but there’s still is a 15-second deal where you have get in your mind, ‘Go shake the hand,’” Coughlin said. “There’s also the idea of having a 15-second period of thinking about what the other person’s going through. That obviously did not happen in Chicago, because that was pointed, sprinted. I was not a fan of how Ben Johnson handled that.”

First of all, did Johnson not shake the guy’s hand? Or is there specific amount of time each handshake is supposed to last while accompanied by a face of appropriate solemnity, as laid out in the Perfect Sportsman’s Accords of 1884, that Johnson should have adhered to?

Secondly, forgive me if I wouldn’t be thinking about what LaFleur is thinking after having just wrapped up the biggest postseason comeback in franchise history against our biggest rivals. Which probably had as much to do with why the handshake was short as anything: wanting to go celebrate with his team.

At some point, we have to stop whining about this.

On the other hand, I don’t entirely mind what Van Pelt said, as it more likely than not is what the Packers are thinking.

“All I’m saying is, ‘If I’m the Green Bay Packers, what Ben Johnson has effectively done is said, from this point moving forward—‘F— me? F— you. This is what we’re doing? You hate us? We’ll meet that as long as you’re there. We cannot beat you by enough ever,’” the ESPN host said.

Cue the LeBron James “Ooooo I’m sooooo cared” gif.

All I can say is…bring it on. You think the Bears care if the Packers feel a certain type of way after years of treating them like the little brother in this relationship? This is a divisional rivalry. They’re not supposed to like each other. Some people are just mad that Johnson said it out loud.

Whatever. Strap those ugly mustard-colored helmets up and come run this fade twice next year.

