Travis Kelce explains what makes Bears QB Caleb Williams different in clutch moments

The Chicago Bears' 2025 season, highlighted by Iceman Caleb William's miracle comeback wins, has taken center stage across football media. And, for the first time in what feels like forever, the hot takes on the Bears are overwhelmingly positive.

Take the latest episode of the Kelce brothers' podcast, "New Heights," for example. Travis Kelce zeroed in on what has become the defining trait of this Bears team: the late-game composure led by Williams.

"But the Bears have been doing what the Bears have been doing, man," Kelce said. "Those fourth quarter surges."

MORE: Despite breakout 2025 season, Bears face long Super Bowl odds

Travis Kelce was especially impressed by the comeback Williams orchestrated against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"Some quarterbacks just have that ability ... to just f-ing flip that switch," Kelce said. "This is do or die. I have to throw this ball, I have to make this play. And Caleb Williams came up f-ing huge, gave us some highlights that we'll remember forever."

For Chicago Bears fans starved for quarterback legitimacy, Kelce's ringing endorsement of Caleb Williams just feels right.

"He just feels it out, and then the fourth quarter comes and he's just like, 'All right, I know what's going on now,'" Kelce said.

MORE: Chicago Bears' 2025 rookie class earns impressive ranking from ESPN

Kelce singled out Williams' fourth-down pass to Rome Odunze as an example of how special the Bears' young QB is.

"It was that fourth down where he threw the f-ing ball off the ground, going left," Kelce said. "It's either like literally the game is virtually over if you don't make that.

"To be able to f-ing see this and be like, 'Oh yea, he's open, I can put it somewhere he can catch it.' It's f-ing crazy."

Here's the best part of Travis Kelce's Caleb Williams hype: he's not a Chicago Bears homer. He isn't a local analyst invested in the Bears winning games. It was unsolicited praise from a future Hall of Famer describing QB traits that separate good from rare.

For a Bears franchise that has chased that quarterback for decades, hearing Kelce gush over Williams was fantastic.

More Chicago Bears News: