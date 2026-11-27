If there's one defining characteristic of the Chicago Bears in the Ben Johnson era, it's resiliency in the clutch. After going five games without trailing for a single second, the 'Cardiac Bears' made a cameo appearance on Thanksgiving, and they pulled off another thrilling comeback victory over the Detroit Lions, moving to 9-2 on the season and picking up a badly needed division win. It wasn't perfect, and the Lions exposed the Bears' glaring weaknesses, but it was a statement win nonetheless.

Some fans are calling that game the Bears' best comeback win of the last two years, but does it really take the top spot? Let's review five of Chicago's most improbable victories and see where it ranks.

5. Week 6, 2025 season: Bears beat Commanders 25-24

Chicago Bears kicker Jake Moody celebrates with teammates at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ben Johnson era did not get off to a good start last year as the Bears started the season 0-2. They managed to get to 2-2 before their Week 5 bye, but only one of those wins was convincing. A win over the Washington Commanders, who were thriving at the time, would not only prove that they could win tough games, but would also avenge the infamous 'Fail Mary' loss in 2024.

After recovering a Jayden Daniels fumble late in the fourth quarter, the Bears ran the ball to milk the clock, got into field goal range, and Jake Moody booted the walk-off field goal. It was a huge morale boost to the Bears that got one particularly huge monkey off their back.

4. Week 9, 2025 season: Bears beat Bengals 47-42

Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland celebrates a touchdown at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What should have been a blowout win for the Bears turned into a nailbiter as they gave up a late touchdown, lost an onside kick attempt, and then gave up another touchdown to the Joe Flacco-led Bengals in the game's final minute, putting the Bengals ahead 42-41. That's when Caleb Williams took the field, and his journey to becoming the Iceman began.

Williams moved the Bears to midfield and called a timeout with just 25 seconds remaining. On the next play, he hit Colston Loveland right at the line where a field goal attempt would be feasible, but Loveland wasn't about to let the game come down to a field goal. He broke a tackle and outraced Cincinnati's defense to the endzone for the game-winning touchdown.

3. Week 12, 2026 season: Bears beat Lions 39-35

Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze celebrates his game-winning touchdown at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is where I put Thursday's win. Some fans may disagree, and I understand the reasoning. This was arguably the highest quality win the Bears have had at any point over the last two years. They played complementary football and beat a Super Bowl contender on national television, and the Iceman's winning touchdown to Rome Odunze was picture-perfect. But there's two more games that, in my opinion, have been more impactful for the Bears, and I'm going to explain myself.

2. Week 16, 2025 season: Bears beat Packers in overtime 22-16

Chicago Bears WR DJ Moore catches the game-winning touchdown pass at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beating the Lions is great, especially since Dan Campbell took over and turned them into a legit contender. But beating the Packers just means more, and that's what the Bears did last year in Week 16 in dramatic fashion. They scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime, including a sensational last-second, fourth-down touchdown pass to rookie Jahdae Walker.

In overtime, the Bears stopped the Packers on fourth down, and one of the greatest touchdowns in franchise history came next. On first-down at midfield, Caleb Williams went deep to DJ Moore in the endzone. Moore caught the ball with a defender draped across his back like a cape and secured the walk-off win.

He didn't drop the winning pass, but Moore did drop an iconic Bears-Packers rivalry quote moments later. And for that reason, alongside the intense drama and the weight of history, this comeback win ranks at No. 2 for me.

1. Wild Card round, 2025 postseason: Bears beat Packers 31-27

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift runs with the ball during an NFC Wild Card game. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't think I need to say much to justify making the Bears' triumphant Wild Card victory over the Packers their best comeback win in recent history, or perhaps ever. We're talking about a playoff win at Soldier Field, ending a 15-year stretch without any playoff wins, and it came against their biggest rival.

Despite being down 21-3 at halftime, Caleb Williams put the team on his back and once again connected with DJ Moore for a go-ahead touchdown. The Packers had a chance to win as time expired, but Jordan Love's last-second pass into the endzone was broken up by Kyler Gordon, and the Bears advanced to the Divisional round.

It's going to take a Super Bowl victory to top this one, and the way the Bears are playing right now, that may not be far off.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —