Who Are the Chicago Bears Most Logical Trade Targets With Vita Vea Off the Board?

The Chicago Bears were considered one of the top destinations for disgruntled defensive tackle Vita Vea. However, with him putting pen to paper on a deal that will keep him in Tampa Bay through the 2027 season, speculation surrounding his unhappiness might have been greatly exaggerated.

On the other hand, money talks. And it was whispering sweet nothings into Vea's ears. While the 31-year-old would've been a massive improvement on their defensive line (both literally and figuratively), there were also a few significant reasons for pushback on it.

On the bright side, the Bears have to feel a lot better about their depth at the defensive tackle position right now than they did at any point this offseason. Sixth-round selection Jordan van den Berg has been promising so far, and so has under-the-radar free agent pickup Kentavius Street.

Conversely, a few key injuries in their secondary have them feeling significantly worse about that room than they were a month ago. That's one area the Bears could still look to improve before the season if the price is right. Who are some of their top options left on the trade market?

Jessie Bates III

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) returns an intercepted pass for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Poles should've been on the phone with his old friend Ian Cunningham as soon as the team learned that they'd be without Coby Bryant for 4-6 months. General manager Cunningham would've been able to expeditiously transfer Poles' call to Matt Ryan, the Falcons' "primary decision maker." (I'm clearly still not over it). Jessie Bates III is entering the final year of his contract, and he would make a lot of sense as a potential trade candidate for the Bears.

At 29 years old, Bates might no longer be in his prime, but he didn't seem to have lost a step last season. He finished the year with three picks and 98 tackles. He wouldn't be cheap, but he also wouldn't break the bank. The Bears would probably have to cough up a third- or fourth-round pick to land him, and that would be well worth the price of admission for a one-year rental that could shore up your secondary and help your first-round pick be in a position to succeed.

Hey, Chicago might even be able to get a deal on Bates. The Falcons owe the Bears one for the whole GM fiasco, after all.

Grant Delpit

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (9) takes in drills during the second day of training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Grant Delpit might not be nearly as big of a name as Bates, but he also wouldn't cost nearly as much. The fact of the matter is he became expendable to Cleveland as soon as they landed Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The rook has been receiving positive reviews through the first few weeks of training camp, too.

Delpit is far too good to be a cut candidate. However, he's not nearly good enough not to be considered tradeable. That's especially true with him entering the final year of his contract. Unless EMW looks like an unmitigated disaster in his rookie year, Cleveland is all but guaranteed to move on from either him or fellow safety Ronnie Hickman (also playing out a one-year deal) next offseason.

Cleveland would definitely listen to offers for Delpit, and they might be swayed by a fifth-round pick. That would also be a good move for Chicago, as they have paper-thin depth in the safety room, and the 27-year-old would be a much better starting option opposite Dillon Thieneman than Xavier Woods (who is now dealing with an injury of his own).

Josh Sweat

Jun 9, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Josh Sweat (10) looks on during minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from the safety position, the Bears also could look to improve at edge rusher. Yes, they added Marcus Davenport earlier this week, and he'll provide quality depth, especially against the run. However, even when healthy, he's not going to be much of a game-changer in the pass-rush department. Cardinals star edge-rusher Josh Sweat definitely would be, though.

Sweat was the subject of a lot of trade speculation this offseason. While he's been a good soldier by reporting to training camp, it's safe to assume he would change his situation if he could (he was reportedly caught off guard by Jonathan Gannon's firing).

Sweat is coming off the best season of his career and is still in his prime (for a pass-rusher) at 29 years old. He's also under contract through the 2028 season at a relative bargain of $16 million in '26 and $23 million over the final two years of the deal. These facts mean he'd cost quite a bit more than Delpit or Bates. However, he would also shore up the biggest remaining question mark on Chicago's defense. I'd give up a second-round pick (which would comfortably be in the late-50s at best with Sweat in the fold) for that.