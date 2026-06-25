3 Realistic Trades Chicago Bears Could Still Make Before Training Camp

The Chicago Bears' lack of movement in the edge rusher department this offseason has been well documented. It's been very, VERY well documented.

However, the offseason technically isn't over yet. Trades are rare this time of year, as front office personnel are usually busy vacationing in Cabo or hitting the golf course with their rich friends. Any players holding out for a new deal are usually dealt after training camp begins.

Nevertheless, they also aren't non-existent. We've already seen three players be dealt in June, and a few others have been the source of heavy trade speculation. While they won't be pulling off a Myles Garrett-esque move (or a Maxx Crosby one, for that matter) anytime soon, there are a few players that would be realistic targets for a team looking to land a literal and figurative edge.

Josh Sweat

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws the ball in the first half while being defended by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Josh Sweat (10) in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Compensation: 2027 second-round pick

The Josh Sweat trade speculation has significantly died down in recent weeks after NFL insider Ian Rapoport said that they don't intend to move on from the star pass-rusher. However, the Browns said the same thing about Myles Garrett two years ago. And one year ago. And two months ago.

The fact of the matter is everyone has got a price, and the Cardinals might be forced to lower theirs if Sweat vows not to show up to training camp. Teams ultimately hold the cards (no pun intended) when someone is under contract, but players also have a lot of power to make a move happen if they decide to dig their heels in.

If the situation lingers into late-July, or even through the early stages of training camp, we could see them deal their former Pro Bowl pass-rusher. With Sweat coming off a career-high 12-sack campaign, he won't be had for cheap. It would probably take a second-round pick to lure Arizona into pulling the trigger. Even if the Bears' coaching staff is confident in Austin Booker (which they absolutely should be), the potential for their defensive line being book-ended by a pair of Sweats would probably be worth the price of admission for a (probably late) second-round pick.

Alex Highsmith

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) in action during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Compensation: 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick

The Steelers are in a similar situation with Alex Highsmith, and it honestly feels even more likely that he'll be dealt before the 2026 NFL season kicks off. Unlike Sweat, who is by far the best and most expensive player on Arizona's defensive line, the Steelers have three great edge rushers at their disposal. Highsmith is probably the third-best one, behind T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig.

One person who would definitely disagree with my previous proclamation would be Alex Highsmith. There was intrigue surrounding his absence from the early stages of mandatory minicamp, as some believed that he might be upset with being the third-highest-paid edge rusher on the team.

While he threw cold water on the narrative by returning to the practice field the following day, it's fair to wonder whether the smoke is accompanied by any fire. It's also fair to speculate whether the Steelers would be open to moving on from Highsmith for the right offer, as teams rarely break the bank on three edge rushers, and that's the spot they're in right now. His current contract is locked in through 2027, but it seems unlikely that he'll stick around beyond this season as it stands right now.

Sweat has a slight edge in terms of his pass-rush skill set, but Highsmith is a rock-solid pass-rusher in his own right. He's coming off one of the best seasons of his career, as he racked up 9.5 sacks in 13 games. He probably wouldn't cost as much in terms of trade compensation, and his contract would also make him somewhat of a bargain over the next two seasons.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5)reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Compensation: 2027 third-round pick

Kayvon Thibodeaux is easily the biggest wildcard on this list. While he brings the most upside by a wide margin, he also comes with the lowest floor of the three edge rushers. The former fifth-overall pick is still only 25 years old, but he also only has eight combined sacks over the past two seasons.

After the Giants selected Arvell Reese with the fifth-overall pick, I expected Thibodeaux to be traded for a day two pick over the next 24 hours. While he managed to stick around after they announced that Reese would play off-the-ball linebacker, it still seems likely that Thibodeaux's days in New York are numbered. He was already their third-best edge rusher, with Brian Burns and Abdul Carter playing on both sides of their defensive line. If they want to use Reese off the edge in any capacity (which seems like a given), where does that leave Thibodeaux?

Based on the fact that he'll only be under contract for one season, I can't imagine that a team would have to give up too much to acquire his services. Still, any team willing to do so would be taking a huge gamble on his talent. It wouldn't make a ton of sense to give up a day two pick for a one-year rental, and they'd have to be willing to lock him into an extension.

As long as Thibodeaux wouldn't be looking to reset the market based on his potential alone, the Bears would make a lot of sense for the reclamation project. Montez Sweat is coming off a solid 2025 campaign, but he's also going to be 30 by the time the season rolls around. He'll also be entering the final year of his deal in 2027, and they would save $21 million by getting him off the books at that time. While Thibodeaux isn't as good as Sweat right now, he could be two years from now if he lands in the right situation. Maybe that situation could be in Chicago.