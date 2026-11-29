The Bears could get their Springfield legislation for a new Illinois stadium approved anytime from Tuesday through the scheduled end to Thursday's voting session.

If you think this would finally mean everyone has heard the last of the stadium talk — when or if this happens, guess again. This could go on ad nauseum but the debate could take on different forms.

Illinois House Bill 958 would create the power to establish stadium authorities with one of those being in Arlington Heights. However, there has been so much going on in the past few weeks that getting it all to come together in time for the bill to pass by Thursday looks like a potential issue. Then there is the post-bill debate, if the bill does pass. They would have to consider bids from other communities, namely Chicago.

There's the possibility Chicago is not going to get on board with the stadium in Arlington Heights. They could even derail the bill which would allow the Bears to build their stadium, sell it back to a stadium authority, and then play there for rent in order to avoid paying taxes on the building. Chicago basically already derailed this once, last the spring.

Chicago's Big Ten Stadium 🏟️



Tyson Bagent checking in from @NewRyanField 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AnsgAFq1y7 — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) November 28, 2026

There are plenty of Chicago politicians supporting the idea of the stadium being in Arlington Heights in order to keep the Bears from moving to Hammond, Ind., but are there enough to supply a super majority for this vote? They need 60% for passage. The extra votes are needed because this is not in a regular session. House speaker Chris Welch has an internal policy of not putting up Bills for vote unless they have 60% support by Democrats. He doesn't want to rely on Republican votes.

The earlier vote needed only a majority and never passed the House, after it passed the Senate.

The Brandon Johnson effect

Another main obstacle to clear is formidable Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson. He might not be there if they wait until later because he's up for election again but for now he's there and he's not giving in to letting the Bears go to Arlington Heights.

Reports are that there's a draft of the Bears stadium bill that's just being kept from the public. Is "secret Bears bill" better or worse than last-minute Bears bill (as happened in May)? — Jane the Actuary (@JanetheActuary) November 28, 2026

"In terms of where they should play, I think I've been very clear," Johnson told reporters at his last press conference on Tuesday. "Chicago is the only place for Chicago teams to play in. And I'm going to do my part to remain in constant conversation with all of the stake holders to insure that if there's a new stadium being built for our Chicago sports teams that that stadium is in Chicago."

This doesn't sound like someone willing to pull back on the reins of his minions in Springfield in order to let the McCaskey family build at the old Arlington International Racecourse site.

It's true that passing the bill could allow the Bears simply to announce after it passes that they have decided already to go to Arlington Heights. In fact, Crain's Chicago Business reported the Bears have tried to keep others away while they are trying to do a deal with Arlington Heights' three school districts. They had done this deal already for tax certainty with the districts before any Springfield votes but that was for a privately owned stadium.

Finally the Bears stadium talk will come to an end.



But I'm still not sure how I feel about a stadium in Indiana.. https://t.co/4ZtXwKt1TO — Kalshi Chicago (@KalshiChicago) April 6, 2026

Now, instead, they need to have an agreement in place to give the tax certainty to the districts, or at least payment in lieu of taxes. They aren't paying taxes to play there since they won't own it, but they have to pay those districts the equivalent of what the tax would have been.

Johnson was asked by reporters what's to keep the Bears from getting the legislation passed with the promise of letting any community with a stadium board be considered, and then turn around and simply finalize deals in Arlington Heights. In fact, it's been rumored there is a private agreement in place for this, but no actual proof of this.

"It's why I have not given an absolute stamp of approval over any proposed (Springfield) legislation," Johnson said. "It's always the details where the devil lives.

"We're going to remain in conversations with all of the stakeholders, particularly our (Chicago) legislators, to make sure that the City of Chicago receives the optimal opportunity to be able to keep the Bears in Chicago because that's what people want — they want the Bears to stay in Chicago."

🚨 BEARS STADIUM UPDATE 🚨



A deal for the #Bears’ proposed $3.5 billion stadium in Arlington Heights is taking shape, per Crain’s.



🔹 Local tax revenue could help finance construction.



🔹 The stadium would be publicly owned and exempt from property taxes.



🔹 Gov. JB Pritzker… pic.twitter.com/u6OZIn099N — chris (@beardownchriss) November 23, 2026

Finish this, please

Actually, at this point most people would be happy if they got it over with and built somewhere in Illinois, in the suburbs or city, anywhere, because this has been going on way too long. They put in the bid for the Arlington Heights property in 2021.

If the vote does pass, and they do settle the payment in lieu of taxes issue, they would still need to satisfy all of these other issues such as who is on the stadium board.

There are nearby communities in Arlington Heights who want a seat on the board. They likely would have to satisfy everyone they considered Chicago's bid for a stadium, too.

One other detail to be ironed out is what the infrastructure payment will be for tax payers because the Bears have been seeking this. It's common for government to pay for the infrastructure for industry but there is a lot more to this project than simply a stadium. The Bears want a commercial area around the stadium.

None of this sounds like anything that will bring an end to this endless stadium debate anytime soon, regardless of a successful vote by Thursday.

A new $10 billion pitch in Bronzeville aims to keep the Chicago Bears in the city with a 75,000-seat domed stadium, 5,000+ new homes, and an offer to buy the team's Arlington Heights land. https://t.co/Zr4EQd6X52 pic.twitter.com/9iRKGq6Ag6 — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) November 12, 2026

And if it doesn't pass?

"We encourage the Chicago Bears to fully commit to a stadium in Indiana because it is nearly time for the state to shift its energy and resources to the next opportunity," Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said last month.

The fun could just keep going on in this never-ending-story after this week.

I went to Northwestern's new football stadium today and it is simply amazing!



I still can't believe that a middle-tier college football team has a stadium that's a million times better than the Chicago Bears stadium about 20 miles south. pic.twitter.com/SSvFMeHnfd — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 28, 2026