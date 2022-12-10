All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Battle Of Ohio Showdown With Browns

CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Browns on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati is hoping to win their fifth game in a row and keep pace in the AFC Playoff race.

Will they continue their playoff push against a division rival? Here are our staff predictions:

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 8-4

The Browns have had Cincinnati’s number over the last two and half seasons, winning 5-straight in the series. A win on Sunday would mean three consecutive season sweeps for Cleveland and I just don’t see this version of the Bengals allowing that to happen.

Burrow is 0-3 when sacked five or more times but this offensive line is clicking at the right time allowing two or fewer sacks in each of the last four games. We can’t ignore the glaring problem that is Myles Garrett. Keeping him out of the backfield will be a massive challenge for them but they are executing better than they were at the end of October.

Deshaun Watson’s debut was nothing to be alarmed by posting a 53.4 rating which is the worst of his career. The Bengals were able to keep Patrick Mahomes from going crazy and he hasn’t been out of football for two years.



I don’t think it’s a hot take to say that the Browns are meeting the Bengals at the wrong time of the season for the second bout. Cincinnati is healthy and on a hot streak.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Browns 14

For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 7-5

The Bengals have fully risen off the early-season mat to control their destiny for the AFC's No. 2 seed. In trot the Browns, having won eight of nine against Cincinnati.

That streak comes tumbling down on Sunday. The Bengals are all alone among NFL teams at 9-3 against the spread this season and 8-4 overall. Burrow is playing his best football like he typically does in colder months (career record in 50-degree or colder games: 9-2 straight up, 10-1 ATS).

The quarterback ranks second among all NFL passers this season in EPA/game (7.7), adjusted net yards per attempt (8.12), and leads the league in passer rating (111.4). On the flip side, karma came for Watson individually last week. He was awful against Houston, one of the league's worst defenses (12-of-22 passing, 131 yards, 1 INT).

"I don't know when it's going to come back," Watson said to reporters Thursday. "I don't know if it was going to be last week, this week. My job is to just keep getting better and when it clicks, it clicks, and everyone will feel that."

That doesn't sound like a player about to hit his stride in a hostile environment. Watson's a worse QB right now than Jacoby Brissett (ninth leaguewide in CPOE + EPA composite).

On top of that mismatch, Cincinnati’s defense is only 17th in DVOA on the road but fourth at home, while Cleveland’s home offense is best in the league at home but 16th on the road. The Bengals roll in this one and effectively end the Browns' 2022 season.

Prediction: Bengals 38, Browns 20

Watch the Bengals all season long with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 8-4

The Bengals are a different team since being blown out on Monday Night Football the last time these two teams met.

Cincinnati is healthier and playing complete football; the offense is clicking on all cylinders and the defense continues to make stops when needed. On the injury front, D.J. Reader didn't play in the first matchup and Joe Mixon will play after clearing concussion protocol this week.

The biggest difference since their last matchup is the play of the offensive line. Burrow took five sacks and was pressured all night by Cleveland's pass rush.

Since then, Burrow has been sacked just five times in four games. The unit has made strides in the second half of the season against a handful of premier rushers in T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyword, Jeffery Simmons, and Chris Jones.

The key will be to keep the turnover sheet clean and let Burrow continue his hot hand against an athletic secondary.

On the other side of the ball, they'll look to attack Nick Chubb the way they stopped Derrick Henry in Tennessee a couple weeks ago. Chubb could see a load as Deshaun Watson continues to work off the rust from his 11-game suspension.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Browns 20

Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 9-3

The Bengals are one of the hottest teams in the league right now. Although the Browns have had their number recently, it’s gonna be hard for anyone to stop the Bengals if they continue to play this way.

I think the game remains close most of the way, with Chubb giving the Bengals some problems defensively. I also think they could run into some issues with Myles Garrett on the offensive side that could slow them down early.

At the end, I think Burrow and the offense pull away while the Bengals defense tightens up in the second half.

Prediction: Bengals 30, Browns 21

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 7-5

The Bengals are white hot right now with back to back wins against division leading teams. They take on the Browns this Sunday in what on paper seems like an advantageous matchup.

The issue is that the Browns have had the Bengals number over the past few years. Burrow still has not won against them and the team overall just underperforms.

I think this is the game that the Bengals figure it out. They're at home, in a groove, and know how important this game is for the division.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Browns 24

Lindsay Patterson, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 8-4

Bengals are sitting on four wins in a row and they are hoping to advance to 9-4 on the season. I think they keep the win streak alive and finally beat the Browns. The key is getting ahead early and controlling the game. They don’t need to make it complicating. Joe Mixon is back and I feel he has a good game everyone remembers the last time he played at Paycor. Two factors Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett and I think they are contained enough in this game. Not only do I think the Bengals win, I’ll add the Steelers win and Cincinnati will sit solo at the top of the North this week.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Browns 21

Watch Sunday's Game With fuboTV. Start Your FREE Trial Here

Andrew Miller, All Bengals Video Editor

Season Record: 7-5

Despite Watson's ugly debut with the Browns in Week 13, Cleveland managed a win thanks to their defense and special teams getting points on the board. Watson attempted just 22 passes, and the Browns can't afford to be as cautious against the Bengals. Expect Cleveland to lean on their ground game like they did against Cincinnati on Halloween, but it would make sense for Watson to take more chances in the air in order to keep up with the Bengals. If Cincinnati can contain Chubb and take advantage of the rust we witnessed from Watson against Houston, the Bengals should have control of this game early and easily improve to 2-3 in the AFC North.



Prediction: Bengals 27, Browns 17

James Yarcho, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 8-4

After a fantastic win against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bengals look to snap their skid against the Browns and this one will come down to the two guys under center. Burrow has been on fire, but never beaten the Browns.

If there was ever a time for Burrow to notch his first win against Cleveland it's right now. All the arrows for Cincinnati are pointing up while Cleveland gets used to their new quarterback running the show. Cincinnati sends fans home happy after this one as they take over first place in the AFC North.

Prediction: Bengals 34, Browns 17

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 7-5

The Bengals' offense is rolling and they get off to a good start, which propels them to their first win over the Browns since 2019.

Burrow leads the way, the defense contains Chubb and Cincinnati improves to 9-4 on the season.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Browns 20

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow On Jerry Rice: 'So Similar To How Ja'Marr Chase Plays'

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Describes Relationship With Browns Star CB Denzel Ward: 'We Love Each Other'

Bengals Film Breakdown: How O-Line Protected Joe Burrow, Slowed Down Chiefs Star Chris Jones

Look: Bengals Add Defining Sign Outside Locker Room

By The Numbers: Bengals post Historic Win Over Chiefs

Look: Ja'Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win

Watch: Bengals Take Lead Over Chiefs On Chris Evans' TD

Watch: Germaine Pratt Forces Fumble Against Chiefs

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Flashes Money Signs Against Chiefs, Flagged For Taunting

Bengals Tight End Hayden Hurst Suffers Calf Injury, Won't Return Against Chiefs

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Posts Return Video Ahead Of Chiefs Game

A Closer Look at the Cincinnati Bengals' 'My Cause, My Cleats' Initiative

Get Up Panel Agrees Bengals Are Biggest Threats To Chiefs In AFC

Watch: Ted Karras Gives Weather Forecast Ahead Of Bengals-Chiefs Matchup

Watch: Tee Higgins Mic'd Up For Bengals' Win Over Titans

Bengals Film Breakdown: Tee Higgins Showed He's A Star During Four Game Stretch Without Ja'Marr Chase

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok