Bengals Injury Report: Cincinnati Back at Practice Ahead of Final 2024 Browns Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bengals opening injury report dropped ahead of Sunday's final matchup this season against Cleveland. Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) continued missing practice as Cincinnati takes a smart cautious approach down the stretch with its starting left tackle. Sheldon Rankins is in the same boat as he recovers from illness.
In good news, Charlie Jones (groin) worked in a limited session for the first time in weeks, as did . Check out the full report below:
FULL: Cody Ford (illness)
LIMITED: Jones, Joe Burrow (right wrist/knee), Alex Cappa (concussion), Tee Higgins (rest), Geno Stone (shouder)
DID NOT PRACTICE: Kris Jenkins (illness), Sam Hubbard (knee), Brown, Rankins
