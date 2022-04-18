Skip to main content

Mock Draft 3.0: Bengals Land Top Cornerback, Address Other Key Weaknesses

Cincinnati adds key players in our latest mock draft.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of needs going into the 2022 NFL Draft. The downside of making a run to the Super Bowl is they're picking at the end of every round.

Despite that, they were able to address those needs and upgrade their roster in mock draft 3.0.

Just like last week, we used a simulator to keep us honest. Check out the results below.

31. Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators safety Kaiir Elam (5) against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals would love to add a young, talented cornerback. Elam has all the tools to be a high-end defensive back in the NFL. He's athletic, he's physical and should push Eli Apple for the starting job 

For more on Elam, watch our film breakdown here

63. Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (DL29) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Enagbare should come in and instantly give Cincinnati's pass rush some extra juice. Adding him and Joseph Ossai to the defensive line will be big for a Bengals defense that needs someone not named Trey Hendrickson to consistently put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. 

Enagbare finished with 44 tackles (seven for loss) and 4.5 sacks last season. He had a career-high six sacks in eight games in 2020. 

95. Sean Rhyan, Guard, UCLA

Dec 5, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Sean Rhyan (74) against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive end Michael Matus (91) at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati signed three starting offensive linemen in free agency, but they still need to address it in the draft. Rhyan has the strength and athleticism to challenge for the starting left guard job. 

136. Bo Melton, Wide Receiver, Rutgers

Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National squad wide receiver Bo Melton of Rutgers (18) runs the ball after a catch during National team practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Melton is a fast, tough wide receiver that should be able to contribute in multiple ways as a rookie. He was a two-time team captain and has plenty of special teams experience. 

174. Matt Araiza, Punter, San Diego State

Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs kicker Matt Araiza (2) gestures after a made field goal during the second quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals picked a kicker in the first round last offseason and Evan McPherson helped them make a Super Bowl run. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons is hoping the magic strikes twice by adding Araiza. 

His power and ability to flip the field is a weapon that every NFL team could use. 

209. Cole Turner, Tight End, Nevada

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nevada tight end Cole Turner (TE19) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati is hoping to add a developmental tight end behind Hayden Hurst. Turner isn't a great blocker, but he's a talented pass catcher. This is good value for a player that could contribute in the passing game as a rookie. 

226. Charleston Rambo, Wide Receiver, Miami

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami wide receiver Charleston Rambo (WO26) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For the third-straight mock draft the Bengals take two wide receivers. Rambo became just the fifth wide-out in Hurricanes history to top the 1,000-yard receiving mark last season. He has special teams experience as a kick returner and should compete for a back of the roster spot, which is all you can ask for this late in the draft. 

252. Curtis Brooks, Defensive Tackle, Cincinnati

Curtis Brooks

Brooks is expected to go undrafted according to many draft analysts, but his athleticism and production should be enough for the Bengals to use a pick on him—especially since he's in their own backyard. 

He could give their interior pass rush some juice, even though he's older (24) and undersized. 

Scroll to Continue

Kenyon Green Yell
