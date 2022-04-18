Mock Draft 3.0: Bengals Land Top Cornerback, Address Other Key Weaknesses

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of needs going into the 2022 NFL Draft. The downside of making a run to the Super Bowl is they're picking at the end of every round.

Despite that, they were able to address those needs and upgrade their roster in mock draft 3.0.

Just like last week, we used a simulator to keep us honest. Check out the results below.

31. Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports The Bengals would love to add a young, talented cornerback. Elam has all the tools to be a high-end defensive back in the NFL. He's athletic, he's physical and should push Eli Apple for the starting job For more on Elam, watch our film breakdown here. 63. Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Enagbare should come in and instantly give Cincinnati's pass rush some extra juice. Adding him and Joseph Ossai to the defensive line will be big for a Bengals defense that needs someone not named Trey Hendrickson to consistently put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Enagbare finished with 44 tackles (seven for loss) and 4.5 sacks last season. He had a career-high six sacks in eight games in 2020. 95. Sean Rhyan, Guard, UCLA Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Cincinnati signed three starting offensive linemen in free agency, but they still need to address it in the draft. Rhyan has the strength and athleticism to challenge for the starting left guard job. 136. Bo Melton, Wide Receiver, Rutgers Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports Melton is a fast, tough wide receiver that should be able to contribute in multiple ways as a rookie. He was a two-time team captain and has plenty of special teams experience. 174. Matt Araiza, Punter, San Diego State Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports The Bengals picked a kicker in the first round last offseason and Evan McPherson helped them make a Super Bowl run. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons is hoping the magic strikes twice by adding Araiza. His power and ability to flip the field is a weapon that every NFL team could use. 209. Cole Turner, Tight End, Nevada Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Cincinnati is hoping to add a developmental tight end behind Hayden Hurst. Turner isn't a great blocker, but he's a talented pass catcher. This is good value for a player that could contribute in the passing game as a rookie. 226. Charleston Rambo, Wide Receiver, Miami Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports For the third-straight mock draft the Bengals take two wide receivers. Rambo became just the fifth wide-out in Hurricanes history to top the 1,000-yard receiving mark last season. He has special teams experience as a kick returner and should compete for a back of the roster spot, which is all you can ask for this late in the draft. 252. Curtis Brooks, Defensive Tackle, Cincinnati © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Brooks is expected to go undrafted according to many draft analysts, but his athleticism and production should be enough for the Bengals to use a pick on him—especially since he's in their own backyard. He could give their interior pass rush some juice, even though he's older (24) and undersized.

