Duke Tobin Ranked in Top 10 of Latest General Manager Power Rankings

Tobin helped Cincinnati make a Super Bowl run in 2021.

CINCINNATI — Duke Tobin helped construct the roster that took the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI last season. 

The Bengals Director of Player Personnel is receiving national recognition for what he's accomplished over the past few years. 

Tobin is ranked eighth in Gregg Rosenthal's latest general manager power rankings. Only Brandon Beane, Les Snead, Kevin Colbert, Brian Gutekunst, Jason Light, Brett Veach and Mickey Loomis are ahead of him. 

"Signing middle-class free agents and drafting college brand names from big programs is a strategy that is working well for Tobin," Rosenthal wrote. "He has to take some grief for failing to solve an offensive line problem that precedes Zac Taylor, but this is the second Super Bowl-caliber roster Tobin has put together. (Check out that 2015 Bengals squad before Andy Dalton's injury!)."

Colbert is the only AFC North general manager ranked ahead of Tobin. Eric DeCosta is 15th and Andrew Berry is 18th. 

Check out the complete rankings here

