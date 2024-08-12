Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Reveals Mindset Following Preseason Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie Amarius Mims is out for the next few weeks with a strained pectoral muscle, but he's not letting it affect his mindset. The rookie offensive tackle discussed what happened against Tampa Bay to spark the injury.
Zac Taylor noted on Monday that Mims drew attention to the injury after the game.
"You just got to know your body and I was just trying to do too much on it, whatever was already bothering me," Mims said about the injury. "But, like I said, now just trying to take care of myself. Now, just go in there, rehab every day and try to get back."
Mims was solid in his 16 snaps on Saturday (62.9 PFF grade). The rookie didn't allow a single pressure in the game against an albeit lesser Tampa squad. Now, he's taking that film and fine-tuning it mentally over the coming weeks.
"I'm not gonna say I'm frustrated. Just a learning lesson for me, just being a young guy," Mims said. "I'll say just listen to my body. And right now, it's like I said, time to take care of myself and just go in here, and treat it and just try to attack rehab, and all that good stuff. So I can get back as soon as possible."
