Cincinnati probably needs to beef up the trenches once again this coming offseason.

CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Dane Brugler released his first two-round 2023 NFL mock draft this week.

Cincinnati is taking a tight end and offensive tackle in his latest projection. At the 27th pick, the Bengals selected Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave.

"The third tight end off the board in this mock," Brugler wrote. "Luke Musgrave would be much more well-known had he not missed most of his senior year with an injury. At 6-foot-6, 250 pounds with 4.5 speed, he is an impressive athlete for the position and has strength and body fluidity as both a blocker and receiver. Adding a weapon like this to the Bengals offense would create fireworks."

Musgrave appeared in just two games this season, posting 11 catches for 169 yards in the opening two weeks of the Beavers' campaign. He is ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s third-ranked tight end in this class.

Cincinnati selected Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones 59th overall.

The 6-foot-8, 359-pound mauler could be a nice steal at this point of the draft. Kiper Jr. has him ranked as the 10th-best offensive tackle prospect in the 2023 class.

He was the first Ohio State offensive tackle named a consensus All-American (2022) since Orlando Pace got the unanimous tag in 1995 and 1996.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the divisional round this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

