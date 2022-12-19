Eli Apple Calls Out Tom Brady Following Bengals' Win Over Buccaneers: 'The Future is Now, Old Man'

CINCINNATI — Not only did the Bengals' defense held Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in check in the second half of Sunday's 34-23 win. They also forced four turnovers in the process, including two interceptions, which put Joe Burrow and the offense in an advantageous position for most of the second half.

"In the second half, defense and special teams really, really stepped up and put us in great field position all day and we were able to take advantage during that second half," Burrow said.

The Bengals scored 34-straight points after trailing 17-0 late in the second quarter.

Cornerback Eli Apple didn't have one of the turnovers, but he did finish with seven tackles and two passes defensed.

"The future is now, old man!" Apple yelled while running to the Bengals locker room after the game.

He was clearly taking a shot at the 45-year-old Brady.

“We tried to get that old man [Tom Brady] tap dancing," Apple said. "We had to get him out of that pocket and had to get him more uncomfortable. So, that is what we had to do."

Cincinnati is 10-4 and beat Brady on the road for the first time in his 23-year career.

"It is amazing. He is a Michigan guy, so it’s good, always, to go against somebody like that," Apple continued. "He is the G.O.A.T., obviously, everybody knows that, but today he wasn’t."

