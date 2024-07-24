Five Cincinnati Bengals Players Entering Training Camp on Roster Bubble
CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp starts this week and there are plenty of veterans that could be on the chopping block.
Here are five players that are entering training camp on the roster bubble. It's worth noting that all five guys have a realistic path to the 53-man roster, but they're going to have to impress the coaching staff throughout camp.
Here are the five players that could be on the bubble and why they could be in danger of not making the team:
Offensive Linemen From the 2021 Draft Class
Jackson Carman, D'Ante Smith and Trey Hill are all firmly on the roster bubble. Two of the three could realistically make the roster, but it's hard to envision a scenario where all three guys make the final 53.
Smith and Carman could be battling for one spot following the additions of Trent Brown and Amarius Mims to a tackle room that also includes Orlando Brown Jr. Meanwhile, the Bengals took Matt Lee in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
That may not seem like a major investment, but he's expected to compete with Hill for the backup center job. If Lee adjusts well to life in the NFL, there's no reason why he can't win the job.
Carman and Hill appear to be battling for one spot if everyone stays healthy. Hill will have to beat out Lee to make the final roster.
Chris Evans
Evans has plenty of potential and he was an offseason winner after the Bengals passed on a running back in the draft, but he's still on the bubble. Of course, he has a realistic path to the roster. Everyone knows how talented he is as a pass catcher.
Has he improved as a runner between the tackles? That's one way he can make the team. The other is on special teams. With the new kickoff rules, Evans could make the final 53 by proving his worth as a returner.
No one doubts Evans' athleticism or talent, but it needs to come together on offense and/or special teams if he's going to make the roster.
Joseph Ossai
Ossai being on this list may surprise some people, but he needs to show everyone that he can be a regular contributor on a defensive front that desperately needs more pass rush help.
Ossai only had 10 tackles and one sack last season. He's struggled to stay healthy in each of his first three seasons. The Bengals are hoping former first round pick Myles Murphy can take a big step forward this year. It's easy to see why Ossai could be the odd man out with Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard leading the way in a defensive end room that includes Murphy and Cam Sample.
The Bengals also spent a sixth round pick on Cedric Johnson. Ossai and Johnson could be battling for that final defensive end spot. Ossai has the talent and could end up being a major factor on defense for the Bengals this season, but there's also a chance that the Bengals move on from him if guys like Murphy, Sample and Johnson meet expectations in training camp.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Bengals Star Joe Burrow Walks in Vogue Fashion Show in Paris
Watch: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Holds Kids Camp
Josh Newton Discusses What's Fueled His Journey to NFL: 'One Offer Coming Out of High School'
Watch: Joe Burrow Chats With Jared Leto During Fashion Week in Paris
DJ Turner II Ready to Attack Second NFL Season: 'I Just Left Some Plays on The Field'
Watch: Best of Joe Burrow's 2024 Offseason
Dax Hill Brewing in Lou Anarumo's Lab, Bengals Hope Former First Rounder Makes Successful Switch to Cornerback
The Athletic Picks Bengals Win Total as a Best Bet for 2024 Season
Bengals Star Orlando Brown Jr. Posts Heartfelt Message to His Dad on Father’s Day
A Pleasant Surprise: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Signing Franchise Tender
Zac Taylor Praises Ja'Marr Chase, Explains Why He Didn't Do Much During Bengals Mandatory Minicamp
PFF Names Chase Brown, Jordan Battle on 2024 All-Breakout Team
PFF Ranks Geno Stone Among Top-20 NFL Safeties
Sheldon Rankins Details Return For OTAs: 'Wanted To Make Sure I Got Back Out Here'
-----
Join the 44,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast