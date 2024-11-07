Former Bengals Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick: Joe Burrow is a 'Serial Killer'
CINCINNATI — Former NFL players and Bengals Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth discussed Joe Burrow's five-touchdown winning performance this past weekend.
The "serial killer" has high standards for his team.
"I think he's a serial killer. I really do," Fitzpatrick said about Burrow on The Fitz & Whit Podcast. "It was a joyless victory for him. He sat on the bench at the end, that sideline shot on the bench was tough. His expectations of himself and his team are so high they're not allowed to have any joy."
Whitworth tossed praise Burrow's way as well, with him sitting second in the NFL in ESPN's QBR metric (76.3).
"He just has a focus level that I think is infectious," Whitworth noted. "I think sometimes we talk about guys who inspire people like through the dude they are or through their affection or whatever to people, they inspire people to play better. He almost does it with his intensity."
He and the Bengals are trying to pull off a rare AFC North win by a team on short rest Thursday. The focus will have to max out.
