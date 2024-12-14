Former Steeler Joey Porter Won't Eat at Restaurants in AFC North Cities
CINCINNATI — Former Steelers linebacker great and Bengals rival Joey Porter is self-aware when he goes to AFC North cities. He discussed how intense the division rivalries are on Hard Knocks this week, even saying he won't eat out in Cincinnati, Cleveland, or Baltimore.
"Once you learn the rivalry, it's way more intense than anybody can speak on it," Porter Sr. told his son and current Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. "Like I don't even eat in Cleveland. I never eat in Cincinnati. And I never eat in Baltimore. Like they can just forget about it, they talk about the good crab in Baltimore. Nah. I ain't never had it. They gonna spit in Joey Porter's sandwich. They gonna spit in my pasta."
Porter famously caused controversy after running on the field during Cincinnati's playoff loss to Pittsburgh in 2016 after Antonio Brown was hit by Vontaze Burfict with a penalized tackle.
The former hard-hitting linebacker was the ire of AFC North fans on the playing field from 1999-2006.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals Stars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Set More NFL Records in Win Over Cowboys
Joe Burrow Shares Update on Injured Knee Following Bengals' Win Over Cowboys
Another Huge Night for Bengals Receiver Ja’Marr Chase Had Him Running Away From More Than Just Dallas Defenders
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Delivers Late Game-Winning TD Then Kicks Down Door Barring a Tee Higgins Return in 2025
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Lead Bengals Past Cowboys 27-20
One Play in Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers Sums Up 2024 Season
Joe Burrow Playing For City And More as Playoff Hopes Fade: 'Still an Exciting Opportunity'
‘They Missed That One’ – Bengals Don’t Hold Tongues on Officiating Mistake in Key Spot
It Took 13 Weeks, But the Reality of Futility Has Finally Forced Its Way Into the Cincinnati Bengals Locker Room
Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Discuss 'Hard to Process' Season From Cincinnati
Geno Stone Discusses Responsibility on Defense After Bye Week
Cincinnati Bengals Should Claim Recently Released Tight End Greg Dulcich
'I'm Gonna Rock Out' - Bengals Rookie Cornerback Josh Newton Fired Up for Starting Opportunity
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Throws Support Behind Struggling Kicker Evan McPherson
Zac Taylor Updates Orlando Brown Jr., Bengals Injuries Following Bye Week
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast