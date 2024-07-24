Four Predictions for Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp starts today, as the team looks to rebound after finishing 9-8 last season with Joe Burrow missing the final two months with a wrist injury.
The star quarterback is fully cleared and will participate in Wednesday's session. So what's going to happen over the next month?
Here are four predictions for Bengals training camp 2024:
Resting Veterans
The Bengals know how important Burrow is to their success. They are going to give him extra rest early in camp, even if he's feeling great and playing well in practice.
Burrow is coming off of a major wrist injury. Making sure he doesn't overdo it early in camp is crucial to the Bengals' potetial success this season.
I expect Zac Taylor to give veterans extra rest throughout camp, especially since he plans on playing the starters in the preseason.
Take Trent Brown for example. He was placed on the Active Non-Football Injury List on Tuesday. The severity of his injury is unclear, but that doesn't mean he won't be the Bengals' starting right tackle in Week 1.
It also allows first rounder Amarius Mims to get valuable reps with the first-team offense. Meanwhile, Brown can work out and ramp things up between now and the regular season. The Bengals didn't sign him to shine in July. Brown has had plenty of injuries throughout his career. Taylor's going to put his veterans in a position to succeed, even if it means limiting them during the first week of camp.
Prediction: Veteran Rest Main Priority Early in Camp
Related: Five Bengals Players on Roster Bubble at Start of Training Camp
Brad Robbins Will Win Punting Job
This one may surprise some people. Robbins will compete with rookie Austin McNamara for the punter job.
He was a great holder last season and knows exactly what to expect going into year two. I expect Robbins to take a big leap after an underwhelming rookie campaign.
This is one of the biggest training camp battles for the Bengals. McNamara could certainly win the job, but Robbins has the experience, worked with Darrin Simmons and had a full offseason to prepare for year two.
Prediction: Robbins Wins Competition With McNamara
Big Game Jermaine
Jermaine Burton is going to get plenty of reps on offense. Could the rookie start in the slot and slowly work his way outside?
How they use Burton should evolve throughout the season. I think he'll start in the slot in hopes of mastering that over the next few weeks. Then, as he gets more comfortable, they'll move him around more in hopes of taking advantage of his versatility.
Prediction: Burton grows throughout camp, wins the third wide receiver job and starts Week 1 against the Patriots.
Cornerback Battle
The cornerback competition is the top training camp battle. Will it be Dax Hill or DJ Turner II?
I have high expectations for both guys. Turner flashed his potential as a rookie, which included a great training camp last summer. Meanwhile, Hill looks the part, has elite athleticism and length for a cornerback.
Turner has the edge because he isn't switching positions like Hill, but this competition is going to be fierce. Expect it to come down to the final preseason game against the Colts on Aug. 22.
Cornerback Prediction: Too Close to Call
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Bengals Star Joe Burrow Walks in Vogue Fashion Show in Paris
Watch: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Holds Kids Camp
Josh Newton Discusses What's Fueled His Journey to NFL: 'One Offer Coming Out of High School'
Watch: Joe Burrow Chats With Jared Leto During Fashion Week in Paris
DJ Turner II Ready to Attack Second NFL Season: 'I Just Left Some Plays on The Field'
Watch: Best of Joe Burrow's 2024 Offseason
Dax Hill Brewing in Lou Anarumo's Lab, Bengals Hope Former First Rounder Makes Successful Switch to Cornerback
The Athletic Picks Bengals Win Total as a Best Bet for 2024 Season
Bengals Star Orlando Brown Jr. Posts Heartfelt Message to His Dad on Father’s Day
A Pleasant Surprise: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Signing Franchise Tender
Zac Taylor Praises Ja'Marr Chase, Explains Why He Didn't Do Much During Bengals Mandatory Minicamp
PFF Names Chase Brown, Jordan Battle on 2024 All-Breakout Team
PFF Ranks Geno Stone Among Top-20 NFL Safeties
Sheldon Rankins Details Return For OTAs: 'Wanted To Make Sure I Got Back Out Here'
-----
Join the 44,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast