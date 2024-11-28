Is Joe Burrow Concerned About Wrist Ahead of Bengals' First Cold Weather Game?
CINCINNATI — Should you be concerned about Joe Burrow playing in cold weather for the first time since undergoing season-ending wrist surgery last November?
It's a question that people are going to ask between now and Sunday's game against the Steelers.
The high on Sunday is expected to be 28 degrees. Burrow was asked about his wrist on Wednesday.
"I don't know. That's a question that remains to be answered," Burrow said when asked about the cold weather possibly impacting his wrist. "I haven't experienced a cold weather game with that yet. In the past when I've had injuries, cold weather does affect it, so we'll find out. Maybe I'll have a heater on the sideline or something. I haven't really thought about that yet, but we'll see."
That has led some to speculate that Burrow is "concerned" about the cold weather. That feels like a reach.
He has a routine to get his wrist warm and to keep it loose. That routine has helped him play as well as any quarterback in the NFL.
That routine will likely change a bit on Sunday. He'll probably have a heater like he mentioned. He may do some extra exercises or start his routine a bit earlier to ensure that it's loose—but that's something every player will go through on Sunday—especially those dealing with any kind of ailment or injury.
The Bengals could lose Sunday. Burrow may struggle.
If he doesn't play well, then it's going to have a lot more to do with the Steelers pass rush than it is his surgically repaired wrist.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Joe Burrow Reflects on Bengals Falling Short Despite Stellar Individual Seasons: 'Tough Pill To Swallow'
Why the Bengals Went For 2 and Why They Threw To Tanner Hudson Instead of Ja'Marr Chase
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Post Huge Numbers as Bengals Lose Heartbreaker to Ravens 35-34
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Extolls Ja’Marr Chase’s Greatness After Loss to Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals Acquire Former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Isaiah Williams
Stat of the Jay: Bengals Approaching NFL Record for Losses Despite Scoring 30+ Points
Bengals Report Card: Breaking Down Amazing Performances and Gaffes in 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Statement That Bengals Fans Can Relate to After 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Zac Taylor Updates Joe Burrow's Health Following Ravens Loss
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 35-34 Loss to Baltimore Ravens
Mike Hilton, Logan Wilson Discuss Most Frustrating NFL Season Yet: 'Just Get Ready For Next Week'
-----
Join the 49,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast