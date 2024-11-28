All Bengals

Is Joe Burrow Concerned About Wrist Ahead of Bengals' First Cold Weather Game?

The Bengals play the Steelers on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces between plays in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. The Chargers won 34-27.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces between plays in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. The Chargers won 34-27.
CINCINNATI — Should you be concerned about Joe Burrow playing in cold weather for the first time since undergoing season-ending wrist surgery last November?

It's a question that people are going to ask between now and Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The high on Sunday is expected to be 28 degrees. Burrow was asked about his wrist on Wednesday.

"I don't know. That's a question that remains to be answered," Burrow said when asked about the cold weather possibly impacting his wrist. "I haven't experienced a cold weather game with that yet. In the past when I've had injuries, cold weather does affect it, so we'll find out. Maybe I'll have a heater on the sideline or something. I haven't really thought about that yet, but we'll see."

That has led some to speculate that Burrow is "concerned" about the cold weather. That feels like a reach.

He has a routine to get his wrist warm and to keep it loose. That routine has helped him play as well as any quarterback in the NFL.

That routine will likely change a bit on Sunday. He'll probably have a heater like he mentioned. He may do some extra exercises or start his routine a bit earlier to ensure that it's loose—but that's something every player will go through on Sunday—especially those dealing with any kind of ailment or injury.

The Bengals could lose Sunday. Burrow may struggle.

If he doesn't play well, then it's going to have a lot more to do with the Steelers pass rush than it is his surgically repaired wrist.

Joe Burrow doesn't know how his surgically repaired wrist will fare in cold weather.
Joe Burrow and the Bengals host the Steelers on Sunday / Sports Illustrated

