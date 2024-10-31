All Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Macaulay Culkin's Joe Burrow Halloween Costume, Favorite Candy

Chase is having one of his best NFL seasons.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) tries to break free from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) at Paycor Stadium Sunday October 27, 2024. The Bengals lost 37-17 and remain winless at home.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) tries to break free from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) at Paycor Stadium Sunday October 27, 2024. The Bengals lost 37-17 and remain winless at home. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — ﻿Ja'Marr Chase isn't a big Halloween fan, but he did appreciate Macaulay Culkin's Joe Burrow costume this year.

He discussed the actor's look-alike attempt on Wednesday.

"The hair was, like, there," Chase said about Culkin. "The hair was definitely there. He pulled it off. But, I mean, he's just missing the shoulder pads, and the pants, and the cleats. But it's there."

Chase answered with a laughing "No" when asked if the two lookalike.

The All-Pro talent also noted he only celebrated Halloween a few times growing up but is still a candy enthusiast all the same. He rolls down the sour candy lane when given the choice but had a favorite chocolate to offer up.

"I would probably say something like Snickers," Chase noted. "That's probably the easiest thing to give out."

