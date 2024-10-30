Joe Burrow Declares Raiders Matchup 'Must-Win' Game
CINCINNATI — The pressure is on Cincinnati to get a win this week and keep hope alive for the rest of the 2024 season. Joe Burrow knows that more than anyone, calling Sunday's Raiders matchup a "must-win" game.
He doesn't make those kind of declarations often.
"As high as it can be," Joe Burrow said on Wednesday about the urgency to get a victory. "This is a must-win game. We're 3-5. You go to 3-6, you basically have to win out."
Burrow has done his part, but now he needs the rest of his teammates to rise near his level as the NFL's top quarterback by adjusted EPA and ESPN's QBR metric.
"I'm not sure it really changes the prep," Burrow said about the team's mentality in a crucial week. "We're gonna prep like that every week, no matter what, but it changes how you feel throughout the week. Your energy levels are raised a little bit. You're more dialed in on the game plan, trying to find any way that you can get an edge for Sunday, with scheme, with players, with your technique, with your eyes, what you can see on tape. It's just a mindset."
Cincinnati is favored to win this weekend in the betting markets and analytical models, but those don't matter once the ball is in play, as the Bengals have learned the hard way throughout this season.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
'We're Better Than That' - Bengals Defense Points to Third-Down Woes Against Eagles, But It's an Old Issue
'We Called It, and It Happened' - Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Laments Game-Changing Fourth-and-1 Call
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 37-17 Loss to Philadelphia Eagles
Joe Burrow Lays Out Record Bengals Likely Need Down Back Half of Season
Zac Taylor Confident in Bengals Season Hopes Following Eagles Loss: 'Better Than What Our Record Indicates'
Film Breakdown: Why Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson is One of NFL's Best Pass Rushers
'This One's For Keeps' - Twins Chase and Sydney Brown Brace For Impact Sunday When the Bengals Face the Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles Dealing With Key Injuries Ahead of Matchup With Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Downplays 'White Bengal' Uniforms Ahead of Bengals' Showdown With Eagles
Stat of the Jay: Ja'Marr Chase Trying To Do Something Only One Bengals Player Has Accomplished
Bengals Open as Slight Betting Favorites Over Eagles at Home
Watch: Joe Burrow, Myles Garrett Chat After Bengals Win Over Browns
Scheming Up a Score: Bengals Special Teams Coordinator Darrin Simmons Carves Path for Charlie Jones' 100-Yard TD
Injury Update: What We Know About Bengals Safety Geno Stone
Cincinnati Bengals Defense Posts Milestones While Stepping Up Big In Second Consecutive Road Victory
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast