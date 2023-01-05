Joe Burrow: Players Are 'In The Dark' About Continuing Postponed Bills Game

Cincinnati and Buffalo stopped for a medical emergency in the first quarter on Monday night.

CINCINNATI — Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow met with the media on Wednesday as he dove into thoughts on what should be done about the team's postponed game against Buffalo.

Bills' safety Damar Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game, and then Hamlin immediately collapsed after getting up from the play.

Paramedics administered CPR and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on the field for nearly 10 minutes before transporting him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Trauma gets absorbed differently by everyone, and the Bengals' leader is ready to get back on the field.

"We have not been asked that," Burrow said about the league asking players if they want to play on Sunday. "And I'm sure if you polled the locker room, there'd be mixed votes on that. Personally, I think playing is going to be tough. But there's people that want to play too. And there's people that don't, so, I probably want to play.

"I think getting back to as normal as you can, as fast as you can is, personally, how I deal with these kinds of things. But like I said, everybody has a different way of dealing with it."

Burrow went on to say it "would be best" if the league consults players about ways to handle the suspended game against Buffalo. As of now, they are not in the loop.

"I don't know when a decision on that game will be made," Burrow said about what information he has on a reschedule. "If it'll be made after the games on Sunday if it'll be made beforehand. You know, we're kind of in the dark on that whole situation. ... I think it would be tough. Just scheduling wise. I think whatever Buffalo would want to do would be what we would want to do as well. We're behind them 100%. Support them in whatever they would decide to do going forward."

Week 18 is moving forward with a normal schedule as fans and teams await the fate of the final Monday Night Football game this season.

