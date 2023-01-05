Joe Burrow On Consoling Bills QB Josh Allen: 'We Tried To Do All We Could'

The Comeback Player of the Year spoke to the media on Wednesday.

CINCINNATI — Leaders on offense and defense stepped to the podium on Wednesday evening—as quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive tackle DJ Reader discussed the Damar Hamlin medical situation.

On top of his support for Hamlin and the family—Burrow described why he went up to hug Josh Allen in a moment of need.

"We tried to do all we could, you know, we went over there and saw him and tried to give as much support as you can in a situation like that, " Burrow said. "Nobody wanted to continue to play the game in a situation like that.

"I know how everybody would be feeling in our locker room if it was one of our guys. And I know how we were feeling when it was one of their guys. So it was a scary emotional night."

The Bills' safety tackled Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game, and then Hamlin immediately collapsed after getting up from the play.

Paramedics administered CPR and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on the field for nearly 10 minutes before transporting him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Once the ambulance left, it was "chaos" on the field at Paycor Stadium.

"We didn't really know what was going on," Burrow said. "People were saying that we were going to we're going to play again. There was a lot of stuff going around. You know there was like I said, it was just a lot of chaos, a lot of emotions, a lot of people saying a lot of different things. We didn't really know what was going on at that point."

Burrow lauded his head coach for how he handled the whole night.

"I was proud in that moment to be playing for a guy like Zac [Taylor]. He handled it as good as you can in that position. As well as the medical professionals, the doctors and trainers from both sides. It was a pretty immediate reaction to what was going on and I was proud of of all the people involved in the situation to get out there and to do their jobs to try to save him."

The MVP candidate closed his media session with a poignant answer on the next-man-up mentality shared by his brethren.

"It's definitely gonna change after this," Burrow said about players discussing the danger of the game. "You mentioned it maybe every now and then. But it's not anything. You never mentioned it in a serious sense. You have these thoughts. And you know, it could happen but, you know, you've never seen it happen, and it's never happened to you. And now I think everyone's taking a step back, and understanding really the kind of game that we play, how dangerous it is, and how it really could have been any one of us in that situation."

After his injury, Fans immediately found a GoFundMe toy drive fundraiser that Hamlin started in 2020. The original goal was $2,500—as of this writing—the total had surpassed $6 million in donations.

Click here to support Hamlin's foundation.

The Bengals and Ravens clash at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday on CBS. Watch via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Tyler Boyd Calls Out Bart Scott, Hamlin Family Wants Tee Higgins Criticism To Stop

Former Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton, NFL Stars Donate To Damar Hamlin's Charity

Aaron Rodgers: 'Zac Taylor Deserves A Lot Of Credit' In Damar Hamlin Situation

Tee Higgins Tweets Support For Damar Hamlin; ESPN's Bart Scott Criticizes Higgins For Hit On Safety

Look: All 32 NFL Teams Change Social Media Profile Pictures In Support of Damar Hamlin

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Shows Support For Damar Hamlin After Breaking Cavaliers' Franchise Points Record

Look: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati Skyline Lit Up Blue In Support of Damar Hamlin

Bengals' Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement In Support Of Damar Hamlin

Sam Hubbard Practices For Second-Straight Day Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Bills

Bengals Announce SWAT Team Secondary As Monday Night Football Rulers Of The Jungle

Joe Burrow: 'Rather Have' Super Bowl Ceremony Than MVP Ceremony

Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Christmas Gift For Joe Burrow

Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Cincinnati Home Ticket Since 2012

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Praises Bengals Wide Receivers: 'Tee Higgins Is Like That'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok