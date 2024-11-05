Joe Burrow Reacts to Bengals Trading For Khalil Herbert: 'Tried to Get Better'
CINCINNATI — Khalil Herbert is the newest Cincinnati Bengals player and Joe Burrow reacted to the trade during his weekly press conference.
“I’m glad we went out and tried to get better," the franchise QB said about the addition
Cincinnati dealt their 2025 seventh-round draft pick to bolster the backfield.
"I think so," Burrow said about working Herbert in this Thursday. "We'll find out, I guess, but football is football for the most part. You know a couple new languages, but he's right there next to me, so I can tell him what to do when he's out there. We'll see how much he ends up playing, but I'm confident that that we can get him right for Thursday night."
Burrow acknowledged the work by the front office to show this veteran-laden team they want to win.
"That shows that they believe in the players on this team to go and do what we want to do this year," Burrow declared. "Maybe there was holes here and there but they wanted to go out and improve the team for this stretch, and that's exciting, and positive for our team."
Herbert has been pretty efficient during his time with the Bears (372 rushing attempts for 1791 yards (4.8-yard average) and nine TDs). Andrew Russell also had an interesting note on X about Herbert's short-yard age acumen, a spot Cincinnati has struggled to solve with the latest evidence showing up against Philadelphia.
Herbert has 22 career late-down rushes in three-yard or less scenarios and has gotten a first down or score on 16 of them.
"I hear he's good in pass protection," Burrow noted about Herbert's skillset. "That might be tough to get him on blocking the right guy on third down blitzes this week. So we'll see what his role ends up being. But number one, that, and number two, just take some carries off Chase (Brown). He had 27 carries last week, played great, played great in the past game too. So now maybe throw in a couple couple runs here and there, a couple passes to take the load off Chase a little bit."
Cincinnati's backfield is ready to roll around Burrow for the rest of the 2024 season.
