Key Matchups: Bengals Face Chiefs in AFC Championship For Second-Straight Season

The Bengals are hoping to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl for a second-consecutive season.

The Bengals and the Chiefs will play each other for the fourth time in 392 on Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Cincinnati is 3-0 in those contests, in large part to their defense. They have been Patrick Mahomes' kryptonite. Mahomes is 72-16 against every other team in the NFL and 1-3 against the Bengals.

Whereas, Joe Burrow has had great success against the Chiefs' defense and will look to continue his hot hand against them this week.

A Bengals' win Sunday would make Cincinnati the team to beat in the conference. It would give them four-straight victories over the Chiefs, wins over the Bills and Chiefs in back-to-back weeks, as well as two Super Bowl trips in as many years.

Do they get it done or does Kansas City take the crown in their fifth-consecutive AFC title game?

Let's take a look at the matchups to watch on Sunday:

Matchup of the Game: Bengals Pash Rush vs. Patrick Mahomes

The biggest storyline of the game is the status of Mahomes' health. Despite suffering a high ankle sprain last week against the Jaguars, the quarterback was a full participant in practice this week.

Mahomes has one of the strongest arms in the NFL, but his lower body mechanics are his foundation; alluding defenders, rolling out of the pocket, planting, and cutting.

Depending on how much his ankle holds him back, the veteran gunslinger may have to revert to pocket passing. He was elite passing in the pocket this season completing 391 of 552 passes (70.8%) for 4,598 yards, 34 touchdowns, nine interceptions.

Cincinnati's defense can test Mahomes' mobility quickly by applying pressure. It will be interesting to see how Lou Anarumo schemes this attack. A large part in why Mahomes has struggled against the Bengals is their defense dropping seven or eight players into coverage and relying on a three or four-man rush at the line of scrimmage.

Between last year's AFC Championship game and Week 13 of this season, Mahomes is 8-of-18 for 78 yards, one interception, and five sacks against a three-man rush.

The Chiefs' top-five offensive line will get Joe Thuney back for this game. The Pro Bowl guard missed the first meeting between the two teams.

Although this offensive line finished with the best pass block win rate (75%) per ESPN Analytics, Andrew Wylie reamins a weakness at right tackle. Wylie has gave up nine sacks and 49 pressures in the regular season, according to Pro Football Focus.

For an in-depth look at how Mahomes' ankle injury could impact the Bengals' defense, go to our film breakdown here.

Joe Burrow vs. Chiefs' Pass Rush

Burrow has played some of his best football against the Chiefs in his young career. He's averaging 327.3 yards per game and has thrown for eight touchdowns and just one interception.

A key factor in his success is that he's only been sacked six times in three games and four of those sacks came in their Week 17 win at Paycor Stadium last season.

The Bengals will be without three of their top five offensive linemen again this week with Jonah Williams (knee) and Alex Cappa (ankle) out. La'el Collins suffered a torn ACL Week 16 against the Patriots. All three linemen started in their Week 13 matchup.

Jackson Carman, Max Scharping, and Hakeem Adeniji all stepped up last week against the Bills. They protected Burrow by surrendering just one sack and gave him time to throw throughout the game.

They'll face a much better front-seven this week with a dominant rusher in Chris Jones, who is arguably the best interior defensive linemen in the league. He finished fourth with 15.5 sacks and is a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.

Kansas City's defense forced the fifth-most pressure on quarterbacks during the regular season (24.9%).

If the new-look offensive line can keep the pocket from collapsing and allow Burrow to run a spread offense effectively by getting the ball out early to his weapons, the quarterback should have another successful game picking apart a 19th-ranked Chiefs' secondary.

Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers vs. Travis Kelce

Kelce is listed as questionable with a back injury heading into Sunday's game, but expect him to be full-go Sunday.

He is the heart and soul of this Kansas City offense outside of Mahomes. Kelce is hard to slow down, but Cincinnati has been able to dial up a formula to do just that in recent contests.

The Bengals defense has consistently double teamed the tight end with mostly Flowers paired with an additional corner or linebacker or safety. Flowers is the tallest corner in the NFL at 6'3". He's able to matchup well with the big-bodied receivers like Kelce.

Another area where Cincinnati has been able to slow down the All-Pro is at the line of scrimmage. Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, or other edge defender have jammed Kelce once the ball is snapped to disrupt his route before pursuing their pass rush.

As a result, Eric Bieniemy may split time between Kelce and Kadarius Toney in the slot.