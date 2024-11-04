NFL.com's Kevin Petra Suggests Cincinnati Bengals Trade Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — NFL.com's Kevin Petra thinks the Detroit Lions should pursue Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. He has been Cincinnati's lone source of pass-rush productivity this season, notching 11 sacks so far (first in the NFL).
Trading him would essentially be the Bengals giving up on the final season of financial flexibility in the Joe Burrow era.
"I'm still not convinced the Bengals will be sellers despite a dismal start to the season," Petra wrote. "It's simply not how they usually operate. However, Hendrickson did make a contract-driven trade request in the offseason, and perhaps Cincy will make a move now rather than risk going through a similar situation heading into the final year of Hendrickson's deal in 2025. If Raiders star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby is truly off the table, the Lions should chase Hendrickson. Detroit presumably has institutional knowledge of the player, given that head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were both part of the staff in New Orleans during Hendrickson's time with the Saints (2017-2020).
"He plays with the type of motor Campbell loves and would fit in the locker room. With 7 sacks and 36 QB pressures so far this season, Hendrickson has continued to be a weapon on the edge. Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending injury in Week 6 highlighted a massive need for the Lions. Even in Sunday's blowout win, facing a Titans team that had been a turnstile on the right side, Detroit struggled to generate consistent pressure, sacking Mason Rudolph only once. The Lions have the overall talent to reach mid-January without making a move. However, to lift a Lombardi trophy in February, they need help."
This has close to a 0% chance of happening after Sunday's win over Las Vegas. Cincinnati is more likely to add a player for a potential playoff push than start selling by tomorrow's 4 p.m. ET deadline.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
'We're Better Than That' - Bengals Defense Points to Third-Down Woes Against Eagles, But It's an Old Issue
'We Called It, and It Happened' - Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Laments Game-Changing Fourth-and-1 Call
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 37-17 Loss to Philadelphia Eagles
Joe Burrow Lays Out Record Bengals Likely Need Down Back Half of Season
Zac Taylor Confident in Bengals Season Hopes Following Eagles Loss: 'Better Than What Our Record Indicates'
Film Breakdown: Why Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson is One of NFL's Best Pass Rushers
'This One's For Keeps' - Twins Chase and Sydney Brown Brace For Impact Sunday When the Bengals Face the Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles Dealing With Key Injuries Ahead of Matchup With Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Downplays 'White Bengal' Uniforms Ahead of Bengals' Showdown With Eagles
Stat of the Jay: Ja'Marr Chase Trying To Do Something Only One Bengals Player Has Accomplished
Bengals Open as Slight Betting Favorites Over Eagles at Home
Watch: Joe Burrow, Myles Garrett Chat After Bengals Win Over Browns
Scheming Up a Score: Bengals Special Teams Coordinator Darrin Simmons Carves Path for Charlie Jones' 100-Yard TD
Injury Update: What We Know About Bengals Safety Geno Stone
Cincinnati Bengals Defense Posts Milestones While Stepping Up Big In Second Consecutive Road Victory
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast