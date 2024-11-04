All Bengals

NFL.com's Kevin Petra Suggests Cincinnati Bengals Trade Trey Hendrickson

The Bengals rarely make in-season trades.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a sack with defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.
CINCINNATI — NFL.com's Kevin Petra thinks the Detroit Lions should pursue Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. He has been Cincinnati's lone source of pass-rush productivity this season, notching 11 sacks so far (first in the NFL).

Trading him would essentially be the Bengals giving up on the final season of financial flexibility in the Joe Burrow era.

"I'm still not convinced the Bengals will be sellers despite a dismal start to the season," Petra wrote. "It's simply not how they usually operate. However, Hendrickson did make a contract-driven trade request in the offseason, and perhaps Cincy will make a move now rather than risk going through a similar situation heading into the final year of Hendrickson's deal in 2025. If Raiders star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby is truly off the table, the Lions should chase Hendrickson. Detroit presumably has institutional knowledge of the player, given that head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were both part of the staff in New Orleans during Hendrickson's time with the Saints (2017-2020). 

"He plays with the type of motor Campbell loves and would fit in the locker room. With 7 sacks and 36 QB pressures so far this season, Hendrickson has continued to be a weapon on the edge. Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending injury in Week 6 highlighted a massive need for the Lions. Even in Sunday's blowout win, facing a Titans team that had been a turnstile on the right side, Detroit struggled to generate consistent pressure, sacking Mason Rudolph only once. The Lions have the overall talent to reach mid-January without making a move. However, to lift a Lombardi trophy in February, they need help."

This has close to a 0% chance of happening after Sunday's win over Las Vegas. Cincinnati is more likely to add a player for a potential playoff push than start selling by tomorrow's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

