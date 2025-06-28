Pro Football Focus Ranks Cincinnati Bengals Linebacker Room in Middle of NFL
CINCINNATI — Pro Football Focus writer Dalton Wasserman ranked all 32 NFL linebacker units this week and Cincinnati checked in at No. 15. The Logan Wilson-led group gets its old linebackers coach as its defensive coordinator this fall.
The whole group could play much better this fall with the addition of TJ Slaton in front of them on the defensive line.
"Logan Wilson remains the leader of Cincinnati’s linebacker unit," Wasserman wrote. "His 2024 season was curtailed due to a knee injury, but he earned a 90.0 PFF run-defense grade that ranked fifth among qualified linebackers. The Bengals will hope that they have the right complement for Wilson in rookie Demetrius Knight Jr. Knight garnered an elite 92.1 PFF coverage grade over his final two college seasons, ranking fourth among qualified FBS linebackers. The Bengals also picked up a quality third option in former Eagle Oren Burks and added further depth in the fourth round of the draft in Barrett Carter."
Cincinnati has plenty of depth and new talent in this room to bounce back to its early 2020s status as one of the league'sbest LB units.
Knight profiles as a player who can immediately start in Week 1.
