Report: Bengals Struggle in Rainy Joint Practice With Bears

Cincinnati plays Chicago on Saturday.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) holds the football during Cincinnati Bengals practice at Paycor Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) holds the football during Cincinnati Bengals practice at Paycor Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Thursday's joint practice with the Bears reportedly went poorly head-to-head for Cincinnati as Joe Burrow threw multiple interceptions amidst a rainy afternoon.

Multiple reports had both defenses doing well in the two-minute periods with Cincinnati not pushing the ball downfield much but still struggling to stay consistent in the passing game. Pro Football Network's Jay Morrison noted Tee Higgins had four drops in the elements along with others across the offense.

The media team did post a couple of short touchdowns: a catch by Trenton Irwin and a run by Chase Brown. On defense, Cincinnati's Germaine Pratt reportedly intercepted Caleb Williams on the first play of 7-on-7s.

The Bengals coaching staff has talked about wanting to practice in rain after what happened against the Browns during the 2023 season opener. 

They experienced plenty on Thursday.

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

