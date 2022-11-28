Six Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 20-16 Win Over Tennessee Titans

While it was a team effort in the run game, if I had to give one game ball out for a performance in run defense it would go to Mike Hilton. The Bengals slot corner made four stops in the run game. Hilton is 5-9, 184 pounds. Henry is 6-3, 247 pounds.

Despite this size difference, Hilton repeatedly brought Henry down in the run game. What Hilton is able to do in run defense as a nickel is incredible. It opens up personnel groupings for the Bengals that most teams are unable to do. If they choose to match 12 or 21 personnel with nickel, then they can trust that Hilton will fit the run and take on blocks. There aren't many teams that can do this and it’s because Hilton is incredible in the run game.

Samaje Perine Rolls On



Samaje Perine continues to show why the Bengals favored him over Chris Evans as the backup running back. He’s their best pass protecting back, a solid contributor on the ground, and an underrated one through the air. He did not do anything insane today finishing with 58 yards and 3.4 yards per carry, but he showed that he can carry the load when called upon. He made a few highlight plays like his stiff arm early against David Long Jr.

Perine has secured his role and may earn a few more snaps, even when Joe Mixon comes bacl. They can trust him to run the ball, so why not keep Mixon fresh for the long run?

Bengals Playoff Watch

It’s now time to do the weekly playoff watch. FiveThirtyEight’s model has the Bengals at a 77% chance to make the playoffs after their win over the Titans.

They also have a 32% chance to win the division and host a playoff game. The Bengals decide their own destiny over the final stretch of games as they’re already in the playoffs if the season ended today.

If they go 3-3 over the final stretch, they have about a 90% chance to make the playoffs. If they manage to go 4-2 over that stretch, then they’re all but promised a playoff spot.

When it comes to the division, it’s not as easy to predict. While they just need to keep pace with Baltimore while they await their Week 18 showdown, the Ravens' schedule is much easier than the Bengals' schedule.

The Jaguars win over the Ravens was huge for their possible chance to win the division, but the Ravens' remaining games are against Denver, Pittsburgh twice, Atlanta, and Cleveland. If two or three of those teams can defeat the Ravens, then the Bengals have a good shot to play for the division in Week 18. If the Ravens finish strong with only one loss, then the Bengals may be out of luck.

Overall, the Bengals are in a great spot right now for the playoffs. They may not get to host a game, but they won on the road against Tennessee and Kansas City last year during their Super Bowl run.