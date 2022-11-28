Six Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 20-16 Win Over Tennessee Titans
The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 in a huge matchup with playoff implications on Sunday afternoon. The game started as a field position fight, but the Bengals were able to pull away in the fourth quarter.
This game got chippy towards the end and it seems as if these two teams are budding rivals, although Joe Burrow is 3-0 against the Titans.
Here are our takeaways from Sunday's win.
The Bengals Shut Down The Run
Just like they did against the Titans in the playoffs, the Bengals stifled the Titans' run game once again. Derrick Henry could not find room to run on the ground. He finished the day with 38 yards, averaging just 2.2 yards per carry. This was a group effort from the Bengals as they were consistently gang-tackling him so that he could not fall forward for additional yardage. Everyone on the team worked in unison to bring him down from the defensive line to the defensive backs. The 2.2 yards per carry is the second-worst mark for Henry on the season. It’s actually a better performance than the playoff game, when he posted 3.1 yards per carry. Everyone on defense earned their stripes.
Tee Higgins Is A No. 1 Wide Receiver
There was a lot of chatter about whether or not Tee Higgins would be able to step up in Ja’Marr Chase’s absence. Over the four games that Chase has missed, Higgins has averaged 6.5 catches for 92.8 yards and 0.5 touchdowns. That would be a 17 game pace of 110 catches for 1,577 yards and eight touchdowns.
He's more than proven that he can be the engine of the offense when they need him to be and that he could legitimately be the No. 1 guy for a strong passing offense. He stepped up when the Bengals needed him most over this stretch and is a huge reason that they were able to go 3-1 without Chase. Now it seems as if the Bengals will get Chase back this week, giving them two top flight wide receivers.
Cam Taylor-Britt Shows Out
Rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt made quite a few plays yesterday. The most notable was his chase down of Henry, when he forced a fumble at the goal line.
It took an unfortunate bounce and the Titans managed to recover it in the end zone, but the effort and heart that he showed on that play will be remembered. Taylor-Britt made a few other tackles and stops in the run game as well.
He seems to relish in the contact of the sport and that’s not something that’s easy to find among corners. While the injury to Chidobe Awuzie is unfortunate, it has given Taylor-Britt a chance to show what he can do. The rookie will have his first real challenge through the air next week against the Chiefs, but he showed today that he can be part of an elite run defense.
Mike Hilton Has That Dog In Him
While it was a team effort in the run game, if I had to give one game ball out for a performance in run defense it would go to Mike Hilton. The Bengals slot corner made four stops in the run game. Hilton is 5-9, 184 pounds. Henry is 6-3, 247 pounds.
Despite this size difference, Hilton repeatedly brought Henry down in the run game. What Hilton is able to do in run defense as a nickel is incredible. It opens up personnel groupings for the Bengals that most teams are unable to do. If they choose to match 12 or 21 personnel with nickel, then they can trust that Hilton will fit the run and take on blocks. There aren't many teams that can do this and it’s because Hilton is incredible in the run game.
Samaje Perine Rolls On
Samaje Perine continues to show why the Bengals favored him over Chris Evans as the backup running back. He’s their best pass protecting back, a solid contributor on the ground, and an underrated one through the air. He did not do anything insane today finishing with 58 yards and 3.4 yards per carry, but he showed that he can carry the load when called upon. He made a few highlight plays like his stiff arm early against David Long Jr.
Perine has secured his role and may earn a few more snaps, even when Joe Mixon comes bacl. They can trust him to run the ball, so why not keep Mixon fresh for the long run?
Bengals Playoff Watch
It’s now time to do the weekly playoff watch. FiveThirtyEight’s model has the Bengals at a 77% chance to make the playoffs after their win over the Titans.
They also have a 32% chance to win the division and host a playoff game. The Bengals decide their own destiny over the final stretch of games as they’re already in the playoffs if the season ended today.
If they go 3-3 over the final stretch, they have about a 90% chance to make the playoffs. If they manage to go 4-2 over that stretch, then they’re all but promised a playoff spot.
When it comes to the division, it’s not as easy to predict. While they just need to keep pace with Baltimore while they await their Week 18 showdown, the Ravens' schedule is much easier than the Bengals' schedule.
The Jaguars win over the Ravens was huge for their possible chance to win the division, but the Ravens' remaining games are against Denver, Pittsburgh twice, Atlanta, and Cleveland. If two or three of those teams can defeat the Ravens, then the Bengals have a good shot to play for the division in Week 18. If the Ravens finish strong with only one loss, then the Bengals may be out of luck.
Overall, the Bengals are in a great spot right now for the playoffs. They may not get to host a game, but they won on the road against Tennessee and Kansas City last year during their Super Bowl run.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Beat Titans in Physical, Playoff Style Rumble in Nashville
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over Tennessee Titans
Ravens Lose To Jaguars, Boost Bengals AFC North Chances
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins Lead Bengals Past Titans 20-16
Watch: Bengals Celebrate in Locker Room Following Win Over Titans
Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins For Go-Ahead Touchdown, Bengals Lead Titans 20-13
No One Should Blame Bengals For Playing It Safe With Ja'Marr Chase
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Works Out Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Titans
Read More
Bengals Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of AFC Showdown With Titans
Myles Jack, George Pickens Not Fined By NFL For Hits Against Bengals
Bengals Facing NFL's Toughest Second-Half Schedule Flip
Joe Burrow Reveals One Nickname He Doesn't Like
NFL Network Names Bengals OC Brian Callahan Top Head Coach Candidate
Dax Hill Named One Of Worst First-Round Picks In 2022 NFL Draft
Bengals Not Ready to Announce Punter Decision Ahead of Sunday's Game With Steelers
Zac Taylor: 'Trust Me, We Talked To' Larry Ogunjobi
Joe Burrow: 'I Personally Like Playing on Turf' Fields
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast