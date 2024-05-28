The Athletic's Mike Sando Names Vonn Bell Addition as Favorite Bengals Offseason Move
CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Mike Sando dropped his favorite offseason move for all NFL 32 teams. The return of Vonn Bell took the top spot on the Bengals side of things.
Cincinnati gets him back on a small deal after he cashed in with Carolina last offseason.
"Bringing back Vonn Bell at safety seemed like the surest way the Bengals could restore stability in their secondary," Sando wrote. "The price was ideal (only $1.21 million, with the Panthers paying the rest of the $6 million Bell was guaranteed for 2024 when they released him), and the fit is assured to be right."
Stability nails the Bell signing on the head. He may not be as impactful as he was two seasons ago, but Bell should still have some good ball left heading into his age-30 season.
