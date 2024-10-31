Three Players Cincinnati Bengals Should Target at Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — The Bengals should be aggressive at the trade deadline. They should add to their team in hopes of making another run.
Who should they target? Here are my top three trade targets for the Bengals:
Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Giants
Ojulari makes too much sense. The 24-year-old has six sacks and 24 tackles this season. The Giants are going nowhere and he's in the final year of his rookie deal. The Bengals could probably land him for a day three draft pick.
If he leaves in free agency then they could potentially recoup that selection as part of the compensatory pick formula.
In an ideal world, they would trade for him, he could give their pass rush an instant boost and they would sign him to a long-term extension. Ojulari had two sacks against the Bengals and has five sacks in the past three weeks. Putting him on the opposite side of Trey Hendrickson would do wonders for Cincinnati's pass rush.
It's also worth noting that he's represented by former Bengals defensive lineman John Thronton. That familiarity could help with possible extension talks. Ojulari is my No. 1 trade target for the Bengals.
Za'Darius Smith, DE, Browns
An in-division trade? It may be unlikely, but Smith is exactly what the Bengals need: someone that can give them some juice on the edge. He's 32-years-old, but still producing at a high level. He has five sacks and 22 tackles this season. He's also under contract for 2025. Like Ojulari, Smith will likely get traded for a day three draft pick.
Calais Campbell, DT, Dolphins
The Bengals should've signed Campbell in free agency. They could write that wrong by trading for the 38-year-old at the deadline. He's still playing at a high level. He has two sacks and 16 pressures this season.
Campbell wouldn't cost much in a trade—likely a sixth round pick. He would give the interior of the Bengals' defensive front some much needed fire power. Also bringing in a vet like Campbell would help rookies Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson.
