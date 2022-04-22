Three Takeaways From Duke Tobin's Pre-Draft News Conference

The Bengals haven't taken a cornerback in the first round since 2016. They've only drafted on cornerback (Jordan Brown, 2019 7th round) in the Zac Taylor era. That's going to change next week.

"I think anybody can look at our roster and see that we need some more guys there," Tobin said. "The DB area is an area that we're gonna look at. It's gonna have to be the right guy at the right time, but that's a position where we could use some reinforcements for sure."

In a perfect world the Bengals would land one of the top cornerbacks in this year's class in round one. Will Kaiir Elam, Kyler Gordon, Andrew Booth Jr. and Roger McCreary be available?

That's impossible to predict. If the majority of that group is available, then the Bengals are probably taking one of them at pick 31.