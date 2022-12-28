Vonn Bell Reveals Two Key Reasons Behind Forced Fumble Against New England

The Bengals safety made one of the game's biggest plays on Saturday.

CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Vonn Bell spoke with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer following Saturday's 22-18 win over New England. He described the key fumble he forced, with two distinct reasons playing a factor in the season-altering play.

"The first is in an inside-run drill the Bengals practice with their defensive players," Breer wrote in the article. "Where they put bags down on the field and have the back try to run between the bags, with two defenders fitting the run. The first defender form-tackles the back, and the second defender goes after the ball—it’s pretty standard for training camp, and Cincinnati makes a point to keep doing it in season. So Bell’s been working on his punch (and, with his instincts, he’s pretty good with it anyway)."

The other part of this equation was Cincinnati's big defensive package. They added Josh Tupou to the front and the havoc in the middle opened a window for Bell to make his play.

“And it came out,” Bell told Breer. “It was just making plays for the team, laying it all out, and going out there and having fun with the guys.”

Thankfully for the Bengals, it all worked out as they still have a chance at the AFC's No. 1 seed thanks to their second-longest winning streak in franchise history.

Check out the full story here.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Report: Bengals Right Tackle La’el Collins Out For Season

Eli Apple On Mac Jones Hit: ‘It Was A Dirty Play’

Bengals Flight to Cincinnati Stopped in New York Due to Plane Engine Issue Following Win Over Patriots

By The Numbers: Bengals Escape 22-18 Over Patriots

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 22-18 Win Over New England Patriots

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Fast Start, Bengals Hold On For 22-18 Win Over Patriots

Joe Burrow Gifts Cruises To Offensive Line For Christmas

Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls After Cincinnati's 22-18 Win Over New England

Watch: Joe Burrow Reacts to Bengals' 22-18 Win Over Patriots

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 34-23 Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Bucs, Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls

Playoff Picture: Cincinnati Takes Control Of AFC North Destiny

By The Numbers: Bengals, Joe Burrow Set Multiple Records In 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Dominate Second Half, Beat Buccaneers 34-23

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok