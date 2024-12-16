Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Injuries Following Win Over Titans, Including Sam Hubbard And Orlando Brown Jr.
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor and the Bengals are back in Cincinnati following Sunday's 37-27 win over the Titans. Sam Hubbard (knee) was the big injury to arise out of the win. Taylor gave the latest information on him and a few others after reports surfaced Hubbard would likely be out for the rest of the season
"I'm not ready to say that," Taylor said about Hubbard being done for the season. "There's a chance, certainly out for this week. But as I sit here today, I'm not ready to say how long it's going to be but there's a chance of that (out for season)."
Outside of Hubbard, getting Sheldon Rankins (illness) or Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) back for the stretch run would be huge. Guard Alex Cappa (concussion) is also dinged up, suffering a head blow on Sunday. Rankins sounds like he could make a recovery from his sickness in time to play Sunday.
"I think Sheldon will progress along on the side to do some of the physical things, and we'll take that day-to-day, see where it goes," Taylor said. "Orlando will continue to work through the week and see where that ends up."
Taylor noted they'll take it day-to-day with their starting guard through concussion protocol
"Cappa felt good today," Taylor said. "I know it's concussion protocol so you go through the protocol and that can be a rollercoster. But we'll just work through the week with him."
Cincinnati hosts the Browns this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
