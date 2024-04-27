Look: Best Remaining Players and Bengals Day 3 Targets in 2024 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have added three trench players (Amarius Mims, Kris Jenkins and McKInnley Jackson) and one wide receiver (Jermaine Burton) on the first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Bengals have six picks three, including two sixth round selections and two seventh round picks. Here are some of the prospects they could target on Saturday:
Troy Franklin
Brandon Dorlus
Jaheim Bell
Erick All
Javon Baker
Will Shipley
Sedrick Van Pran
Tanner Bortelini
Malik Washington
Christian Jones
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Audric Estime
Jaylen Wright
Evan Anderson
Christian Mohogany
Bucky Irving
Leonard Taylor
Isaac Guerendo
Cam Hart
TJ Tampa
Chris Abrams-Draine
Gabriel Murphy
Dwight McClothern
Tahj Washington
Qwan’tez Stiggers
Dillon Johnson
Nelson Ceasar
Dallin Holker
Jordan Magee
Trey Taylor
Josh Cephus
Bayron Matos
Jowon Briggs
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Get It Right, Take Amarius Mims in First Round of NFL Draft
Nick Saban Questions Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Take Amarius Mims
Watch: Amarius Mims Highlights at Georgia
Amarius Mims is Excited to Block for Joe Burrow: “It’s a Blessing”
Amarius Mims Emotional After Bengals Took Him in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals, all the time!
Join the 43,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast