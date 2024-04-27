All Bengals

Look: Best Remaining Players and Bengals Day 3 Targets in 2024 NFL Draft

The Bengals have six picks on day 3.

James Rapien

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (RB10) during the 2024 NFL
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (RB10) during the 2024 NFL / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have added three trench players (Amarius Mims, Kris Jenkins and McKInnley Jackson) and one wide receiver (Jermaine Burton) on the first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bengals have six picks three, including two sixth round selections and two seventh round picks. Here are some of the prospects they could target on Saturday:

 Troy Franklin

 Brandon Dorlus

Jaheim Bell

Erick All

Javon Baker

Will Shipley 

Sedrick Van Pran 

Tanner Bortelini 

Malik Washington

Christian Jones

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Audric Estime

Jaylen Wright

Evan Anderson

Christian Mohogany

Bucky Irving

Leonard Taylor

Isaac Guerendo

Cam Hart

TJ Tampa

Chris Abrams-Draine

Gabriel Murphy

Dwight McClothern

Tahj Washington

Qwan’tez Stiggers

Dillon Johnson

Nelson Ceasar

Dallin Holker

Jordan Magee

Trey Taylor

Josh Cephus

Bayron Matos

Jowon Briggs

